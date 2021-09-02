Netflix: For a limited time only

Last chance at Netflix: The streaming service has released a new video – and shows which films and series are only available in September in the program. From September 1, 2021, among others, Captain Phillips with Tom Hanks and the romcom The Naked Truth with Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler will disappear. In addition, the provider is now removing The Arrival and House of 1000 Corpses from its range. In the further course of the month Wild Rose, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Murder on the Orient Express and Mr. Lehmann have to leave the program.

Below is a list of the series and films that will only be available on Netflix for the next two weeks. The information comes from the website flixable.com, which provides overviews of the restarts and exits. Note that this is not a final list and the information about the course of the month can still change. Netflix only secures the rights of individual third-party productions for a certain period of time. After that, the content usually switches to the programs of other streaming services.

Also popular with PC games readers Schumacher: Trailer for the Netflix film about the Formula 1 legend From September 15, 2021, the only documentary about Michael Schumacher supported by the family will be available on Netflix: Schumacher – here the trailer! Netflix: Planned games are currently being tested on Android Netflix has launched an initial trial that gives subscribers a small selection of mobile games as part of their membership.

The provider had already confirmed which new series and films are due on Netflix in September 2021. One of the highlights is the Michael Schumacher documentary, which shows the path of the Formula 1 champion – it starts on September 15th. At the beginning of the month, Netflix is ​​adding new episodes from the fifth season of House of Money to its program. Horror fans are looking forward to the new film Prey.

Netflix: Movies with an End – these movies will disappear in September 2021

Netflix: Content that will be discontinued by September 14th

1.9.









The amazing life of Walter Mitty

The naked truth – to be seen until September 1st, 2021

Curse of Chucky – airing until September 1, 2021

House of 1000 Corpses – on view until September 1, 2021

LA Story (1991)

Captain Phillips – on display until September 1, 2021

The Arrival – available until September 1st, 2021

3.9.

Through the Wall (2017)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

10.9.

Alexander McQueen – The Movie (2018)

The real godfather (2019)

Men in Black: International (2019)

11.9.

Just Different From Me (2017)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Wild Rose (2019)

12.9.

King of Boys (2018)

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)

14.9.

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge (2017)

Chief Daddy (2018)

The History of Freemasonry (2017)

Three Wives and a Husband (2018)

Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014)

House Without a Mortgage – with Sarah Beeny (2018)

Mr. Lehmann (2003)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Kill la Kill (2014)

Matilda (1996)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Patti Cake $ – Queen of Rap (2017)

Russell Peters vs. the World (2013)

Russell Peters: Notorious (2013)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Super Size Me (2004)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True Grit (2010)

