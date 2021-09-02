“Mortal Kombat” star joins the action film with Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

“John Wick 4” is slowly turning into a promising sequel, at least as far as the cast is concerned: Now even Hiroyuki Sanada is involved.

Shortly before the start of the shooting of the fourth “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves in the title role as Super Assassin, the news piles up: One star after the other uses the opportunity to join one of the most successful action series of the past few years. After “ES” star Bill Skarsgård and martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, there is now another newcomer that has it all: As Collider reports, the Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will also be part of the cast.

The 60-year-old is currently on a really good run, probably thanks in part to his prominent role in the HBO series “Westworld”. In addition to a brief appearance in Zack Snyder’s Netflix hit “Army of the Dead”, Sanada was able to prove his fighting skills as Hanzo Hasashi aka Scorpion in “Mortal Kombat”. In “John Wick 4” he is supposed to play a character named Watanabe. We remember the last time “John Wick” returnees Laurence Fishburne spoke about the code of the Assassins and a certain Mr. Watanabe, who are supposed to give the film additional depth. So it is not surprising that Sanada’s role is described as important.

Sanada has also been in front of the camera with Reeves: in 2013 they fought side by side in feudal Japan for their honor in “47 Ronin”. The fantasy film was a flop, but is set to receive a Netflix sequel. Director Chad Stahelski is delighted that he is now also part of the “John Wick 4” cast:

“After having admired him for a long time both as an actor and as an action performer, I am looking forward to it and am honored to welcome him to the ‘John Wick’ family.”







Sanada began his acting career in the mid-1960s, when he was just five years old. His dream was quickly clear: to become an action star. At the age of eleven he was part of the martial arts star Sonny Chiba’s Japan Action Club, and in the 1980s he was seen in many action films from Hong Kong, the then world metropolis of martial arts. For example in “Royal Warriors” alongside Michelle Yeoh and in “Ninja in the Dragon’s Den” by director Corey Yuen. The western audience only noticed him in the horror film “Ringu” from 1998 and in his first Hollywood film “The Last Samurai” from 2003.

Wesley Snipes turned down a role as a swordsman

With Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen, there are now two battle-tested martial arts stars in “John Wick 4”. That can only mean that there is sure to be a hot sword fighting duel.

In this context, the news that Wesley Snipes is also said to have been offered a role as a swordsman in “John Wick 4” is interesting. But in the end he should have refused. Maybe the role wasn’t relevant enough for him. He could certainly use them for that. Even a smaller role in a large series makes more sense for more exposure than a lead role in a minor direct-to-video production.

The theatrical release for “John Wick 4” is on May 27, 2022.

