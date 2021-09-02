Meadow Walker cheers up Vin Diesel with a photo of Paul (†)

This friendship persists even after death. Vin Diesel (53) and Paul Walker (✝40) not only stood in front of the camera for years for the Fast & Furious series, they were also close friends away from the set. Since his buddy lost his life in a car accident in November 2013, he has been grieving Vin about his buddy – especially now, just before the release of the ninth part of the fast-paced flick and just before the filming of the finale. Indeed Paul’s Daughter Meadow (22) knows how to cheer up the actor.

In the midst of the “Fast & Furious” preparations, the 53-year-old split up Instagram a photo that the daughter of his unfortunate film colleague had sent him beforehand. Can be seen on it Vin and Paulbeaming side by side at the camera. “Meadow sends me this photo and tells me how happy the picture makes her. Of course, it’s very, very emotional, makes you aware of goals and ultimately fills you with gratitude.”wrote the performer. His eternal brotherhood with Paul be an incredible blessing. “I hope I make you proud. In love, forever,” concluded Vin from his post.

The Hollywood star also has a special relationship with Meadow himself. Not only is he her father’s best friend, but also the godfather of the 22-year-old. And the friendship between the Walkers and the Diesels was carried on for a generation: Meadow and Vins Daughter Hanina are very close.









advertisement

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in March 2009

advertisement

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

advertisement

Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel’s daughter Hanina

187 Yes, I saw that. 35 No, I didn’t even know that!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz