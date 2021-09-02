Mark Wahlberg wants to gain almost 50 pounds

Mark Wahlberg wants to gain 30 kilos

04/10/2021 10:15 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg has been in a new, tough diet and exercise program for several weeks. His goal: to gain weight. And almost 15 kilos!

The actor is currently preparing for his new role as a boxing priest in the film “Father Stu” and spoke about his busy schedule during a virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Mark Wahlberg told host Jimmy Kimmel that the upcoming film would require a pretty drastic transformation.

Thirty pounds on it in six weeks

“After we’ve shot the boxing scenes, I’m supposed to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film. That’s why I challenge myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks, “explained the 49-year-old. The actor, who is known for his sturdy and muscular build, also said he was looking forward to taking a break from his intense exercise routine and strict diet.









“I want to visit bakeries!”

“They want me to live as healthy as possible and I just think, ‘Dude, I’ve been in this tough training regime for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,'” the actor said. “I want to visit bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s diner. I want to get pancakes. I want to eat everything I can get my hands on. “

Nuggets, chicken wings and beer

When Jimmy asked what meal he had after he was out of the exercise routine, Mark replied, “Hopefully I’ll start with a 20-piece set of chicken nuggets and 20 hot Kentucky Fried Chicken wings with a six-pack of beer.”

He also joked, “Why not start with a bang? I might need some stomach drops too, but guess what? I am ready to go. “