Friday, September 3, 2021
Mark Wahlberg wants to gain almost 50 pounds

By Vimal Kumar
Mark Wahlberg wants to gain 30 kilos

Photo: imago / Zuma Press

04/10/2021 10:15 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg has been in a new, tough diet and exercise program for several weeks. His goal: to gain weight. And almost 15 kilos!

The actor is currently preparing for his new role as a boxing priest in the film “Father Stu” and spoke about his busy schedule during a virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Mark Wahlberg told host Jimmy Kimmel that the upcoming film would require a pretty drastic transformation.



