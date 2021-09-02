Mark Wahlberg bitten by his own dog

April 13, 2021 – 16:42 clock

Muscle man versus mini dog

Actor Mark Wahlberg (49) has now revealed in the talk show by Ellen DeGeneres (63) that his own dog, Champ, recently bit him: “Two big pieces out of my finger!” Anyone who now expects the four-legged friend who has messed with his muscular master to be a huge scary dog ​​should take a look at the video. But be careful: acute cuteness alarm!

From the sofa to the basket? Not with champ!







Actually, Mark had wanted to carry the sleeping champ from the sofa into his basket, but that turned out to be a dangerous idea, as he told Ellen. Maybe the little dog just doesn’t like being woken up abruptly?