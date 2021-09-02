LEGO Batman Tumbler (76240): Official Batmobile Pictures!





Late in the evening, before the LEGO September novelties go on sale at midnight, we now have the first official images of the LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler for you thanks to Amazon Japan! We want to introduce you to the new edition of the 2014 classic here in detail.

The pictures appeared a little early today on Amazon in Japan and the release month is already listed there: November 2021. It will probably be a few days before the set is listed in the LEGO online shop, because LEGO had the idea of ​​our knowledge for a later date planned. But that shouldn’t bother us, because we don’t have to wait so much for the listing in the LEGO online shop this time either. The reason: Although the tumbler looks like an exclusive D2C set, the set should be released immediately available at every LEGO dealer – and therefore probably launch into the market very quickly with good discounts.

General information and sales start

The new LEGO Batman Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy becomes one RRP of 229.99 euros come on the market. The LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler will appear at most dealers on November 2, 2021. The set is officially called “Batmobile Tumbler” and comes in a box designed to match the LEGO 18+ series. Of course, it really does justice to a “Dark Knight” set for once, because the box is also adorned with the logo of the “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

The set is not an identical new edition and differs significantly in some places from the LEGO 76023 Batman Tumbler, which was launched in 2014 – a more detailed comparison can be found below in this article. The new LEGO Batman Tumbler consists of 2049 parts and includes again two minifigures in the form of Batman and the joker.

All details about the set at a glance:

Set number: 76240

Name: Batmobile Tumbler

Number of parts: 2049

Number of minifigures: 2

Price: 229.99 euros

Price / stone: 11.2 cents

Dimensions of the set: 45 cm x 25 cm x 16 cm (L x W x H)

Release: November 2, 2021

Age recommendation: 18+

Sticker used: yes

All official images of the tumbler

As soon as the LEGO Batman Tumbler is also listed in the LEGO online shop, we will certainly get many more pictures, but Amazon Japan has definitely uploaded enough pictures that you can get a very good first impression of the new tumbler. We have included all of the images available so far.

You can see all the other pictures that Amazon published today here:

Translation of the product description

We have automatically translated and slightly improved the product description used by Amazon Japan for you:









The Lego DC Batman Tumbler (76240) is intended for adults. Recreate the iconic vehicle of movie history with your own hands and add it to your collection.

The Batmobile Tumbler comes with its own stand, minifigures (Batman and Joker) and a nameplate.

You can enjoy your time as an adult in peace and quiet and face the challenge of building the model. There is nothing like the feeling of accomplishment when a model is completed.

The model is approx. 16 cm high x 45 cm long x 25 cm wide. It fits perfectly with the other sets from the Lego DC Batman series.

Take your time building the 2,049 pieces of the Batmobile Tumbler and let the stress of everyday life slip by.

Thanks to the easy-to-understand assembly instructions, you can start building this exciting model as soon as you open the box.

The LEGO collection for adults is fun to build and display and offers a large selection of models that will fascinate model building fans.

Comparison with the LEGO 76023 Batman Tumbler from 2014

The new LEGO Batman Tumbler can hardly stand for itself as a set, because its predecessor from 2014 was not only one of the most important sets from this time for many LEGO fans today, but has probably also ended many Dark Ages. A comparison of the two vehicles is therefore necessary. We can certainly only compare the two Batmobiles really well when LEGO has provided all the other pictures, but even so we can give you a certain impression with a slider:

What is particularly noticeable here is the other tires on the rear wheels. While the 2014 Tumbler still had four tires from the LEGO Technic 8110 Unimog (Tire 94.3 x 38 R), the new edition now uses four significantly larger tractor tires (107 x 44R Tractor) that were used for the first time on the LEGO Technic 42054 Class Xerion. The Tire 81.6 x 44 R, which was also used for the first time in the 2014 Tumbler, is used in the front of both the new and the old Tumbler.

But the two models also differ in other areas. We will draw a more precise comparison between the two sets as soon as we have more images of the new edition.

Poll: What do you think of the tumbler?

Now it’s your turn: What do you think of the LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler? Do you like the set? And do you plan to buy the Dark Knight’s massive vehicle? We would be delighted if you would take part in our two surveys.

Conclusion

The presentation of the new LEGO Batman Tumbler came as a surprise today, LEGO certainly wanted a more coordinated presentation. But now, thanks to Amazon Japan, we have received the first pictures and a first impression of the new set. And even if the price has been raised on paper compared to its predecessor, the set should ultimately be significantly cheaper, as it should end up in the range of every retailer at the start of sales.

We’re counting on one Start of (discounted) pre-orders at the beginning of October and of course we will inform you about it here.

What do you think of the new set? How do you like the LEGO Batman Tumbler (76240) compared to its predecessor from 2014 and also compared to the 1989 Batmobile and the 1989 Batwing? Feel free to exchange ideas with us and other readers in the comments!