“Keith and I are fighting for our relationship”

In the series “The Undoing” Nicole Kidman sees her flawless illusory world shattered in pieces. In an interview with t-online, the actress talks about why her life is not always so perfect and what hurdles the corona pandemic poses.

Nicole Kidman is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood and is in greater demand than almost any other among TV makers. The series “Big Little Lies” became a hit with her. No wonder that producer David E. Kelley was determined to make the Oscar winner the focus of his new TV work “The Undoing”. And Nicole Kidman? “After our first collaboration, I told him I would shoot everything with him. He sent me two episodes and I was there straight away,” she recalls in an interview with t-online.

In the HBO series, which runs on Sky in this country, she plays a daughter from a wealthy family who leads a picture-book existence between her motherhood and her job as a successful therapist on New York’s Upper East Side. But then her husband, a respected child oncologist (Hugh Grant), the prime suspect in a brutal murder case – and suddenly her flawless life turns out to be an illusory world that shatters piece by piece before her eyes.

Star-cast series: Hugh Grant is suspected of murder as Nicole Kidman’s husband in “The Undoing”. (Source: imago images / ZUMA Press)

“I think it is human nature to protect the reality that you have created for yourself,” explains Nicole Kidman in an interview. “People tend to only believe what they want to believe.” This statement applies not only to her role in “The Undoing”, her own life is not always as perfect as it often seems from the outside, reveals the 53-year-old.

14 years of marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is married to country star Keith Urban, lives with him and their two daughters in Nashville, far from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. 14 years of celebrity marriage without major scandals? Not quite, because the two of them had to overcome a crisis right from the start. The musician struggled with his alcohol addiction and was admitted to a rehab clinic just a few months after the wedding. Since then he has been considered clean and repeatedly emphasizes that his wife saved his life.









“We’ve been through a lot together,” says Nicole Kidman in an interview with t-online and emphasizes: “We fight for our relationship when it is necessary.” Above all, this requires one thing: “Compromises that you have to make anew every day,” says the actress.

Only in this way is it possible for her to live out her profession successfully. Because her husband and children support her in this. “We all try to make our dreams come true for each other,” explains the 53-year-old. Keith Urban stays at home with the daughters when she is away on filming. You take over when he gives concerts. Or they all travel together.

“I’m not a great genius in the kitchen”

Due to the corona pandemic, however, this perfectly coordinated rhythm got completely mixed up and presented the family with completely new challenges. “Suddenly we were stuck in the house and couldn’t go to any restaurant, supermarket or cinema,” said Nicole Kidman. The problem: “I have to admit that I’m not a great genius in the kitchen. I cook a little, my husband cooks a little and we order a lot,” laughs the actress in an interview.

In addition: “Shortly before the lockdown, we had two massive storms in Nashville. Hundreds of thousands of houses were still without electricity during the quarantine at home. That’s when you realize how much we depend on today’s technology. We couldn’t make phone calls and had no internet. We actually got a landline phone again, “says the 53-year-old.

Eight months apart from Mama Janelle

The worst part of the whole situation for Nicole Kidman was that she couldn’t be with her on her mother’s 80th birthday. “Even as a child, I had severe separation anxiety. When my mom, who worked as a nurse, went to the night shift, I would lie awake and cry because I was afraid that she would not come back. Maybe that’s why I’m so clingy,” reveals the actress.

Despite the distance – Mama Janelle lives in Australia – the relationship between the two is very close. “My mother is my rock. She was always there for me when I needed her. She held me in her arms at night and it was also she who always believed in me. She gave me the confidence to fight for what I want, “said the Hollywood star. A few weeks ago, Nicole Kidman was finally able to hug her mother again after eight months of separation when she visited her home.

The Oscar winner does not want to be stopped by the pandemic professionally either. She was just in front of the camera in Ireland for Robert Egger’s “The Northman”. “I love it when, despite the circumstances, directors go out of their way to tell their stories and thus reach people all over the world. That’s why I have made it my mission to help the filmmakers with this,” she emphasizes.

The grand finale of “The Undoing” is running today at 8:15 pm on Sky Atlantic HD. The series will then continue to be available on Sky Ticket and Sky Q on demand.