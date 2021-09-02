Justin Bieber: US singer in Kim Kardashian’s panties! There is mockery for THIS performance

Well, Kim Kardashian has apparently found a new prominent model for her skims collection. None other than pop star Justin Bieber has now, albeit involuntarily, become the underwear model for the businesswoman. The network laughs limp.

So it had Justin Bieber his most recent advertising appearance was probably not presented. It turned out to be a big hit when workers tried to post Bieber’s latest Balenciaga billboard on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. In the end, Bieber’s most recent advertising appearance was a total laughing stock. Much to the delight of the network community, which is now violently pulling on the US singer.

Justin Bieber becomes a laughing stock in Kim Kardashian’s skims briefs

There has Kim Kardashian apparently won a new model. The reality star can thank US pop star Justin Bieber, who attracted unwanted attention to her latest “Skims” collection. The workers who were tasked with advertising the pop star’s poster were to blame for the involuntary underwear appearance. In doing so, however, the bill posters suffered a piquant mishap, as current pictures published on Twitter show.

Bieber poster advertising mocked after mishap

While the upper half of the said poster shows Bieber’s brooding face and part of his upper body, the lower part of the photo shows the legs of a “Skims” shapewear model who is wearing nothing more than a pair of gray briefs and a pair of socks. The two photos are lined up seamlessly and create a funny overall picture, which of course the internet likes.

Twitter users laugh at Bieber’s underwear appearance

The photo of Justin Bieber in Kim’s Skims underwear has been shared and commented on thousands of times on social media. Even some celebrities laugh at the picture, including one “The Kissing Booth” and “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordiwho posted a snapshot of the poster on his Instagram story. “I’m so sorry to laugh, but it’s way too funny,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing a screenshot of Elordi’s snapshot on the short message service.









Another person added: “Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the lucky coincidence one could only wish for on a Monday trip home.” This user too laughs at the sight of Bieber’s underwear photo: “Are those women’s legs?”, He comments on the crazy poster advertisement.

IM SO SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT THIS IS WAY TOO FUNNY ???????? ✋ ???????? pic.twitter.com/U6IyG9c4LC – nazlı ˚ ༘ ♡ ⋆｡˚ || mads follows !!! (@bloodlinegrandw) August 31, 2021

Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home. pic.twitter.com/NuYDdP9pf0 – Ali Hussainy (@alihussainy_) August 31, 2021

Bieber advertising corrected after faux pas with Kardashian poster

The billboard with Biebers advertising was posted on the side of the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood. In the meantime, the lower part has been replaced to bring Bieber’s own legs back to their rightful place. It’s a shame, actually. We liked Justin Bieber so much better.

Neither the pop star nor “Skims” founder Kim Kardashian have commented on the mishap so far. It therefore remained open whether Justin Bieber might even be seen in Kim’s underwear more often in the future. We are curious …

