Just about to start – This act has canceled

Mannheim24 Mannheim

From: Peter Kiefer

Singer Rea Garvey is also present at the Rhein-Neckar tent festival. (Archive photo) © MANNHEIM24 / Boris Korpak

Mannheim – At the 5th tent festival, a lot will be different because of Corona – but the great music remains! Instead of going to the tent, head to the MVV riding stadium. These acts are there:

Update from August 23: The open-air festival Rhein-Neckar starts on August 25th on the Maimarkt area. Preparations for the series of events are in full swing: the stage is almost there, the lawn is laid, only the rows of chairs are missing. You can dance and celebrate on the seats without a mask, but face masks must be worn on traffic routes, toilets and bars. The 3G rule applies to all concerts in the series. The good news first: Tickets for all concerts are still available at https://zeltfestivalrheinneckar.reservix.de/events. For the first week there are also tickets at the box office for spontaneous people.

The bad news: The concert of OLLI SCHULZ on August 29th has to be canceled due to illness. Cards can be returned where they were purchased.

Tent Festival 2021: The concerts at a glance

August 25, 7 p.m .: Mighty Oaks (from 38 euros)

August 26, 7 p.m .: Because of Lisbeth (from 41 euros)

August 27, 7 p.m .: Alvaro Soler (from 49 euros)

August 28, 7:30 p.m .: Antelope walk (from 38 euros)

September 8, 7 p.m .: Wincent Weiss (from 52 euros)

September 9, 6 p.m .: Tocotronic (from 42 euros)

September 10, 7 p.m .: Gentlemen (from 52 euros)

September 11, 8 p.m .: Rea Garvey (from 59 euros)

September 12, 7:30 p.m .: Max Giesinger (from 58 euros)

Tent festival 2021: Rea Garvey & Co. rock open-air event

Update from July 6th: Very prominent newcomer to the Rhein-Neckar tent festival, which this time is called the Rhein-Neckar Open Air Festival: none other than chart toppers Rea Garvey (48, “The One”) will be live on stage on September 11th. The likeable Irishman, who rocked the stage in the venerable palace tent in 2016, has his successful streaming format with him, which he is now presenting to his fans live on the big stage for the first time. When Rea Garvey started his “Yellow Jacket Sessions” on the Internet in March 2020, nobody could know how long the dry spell would last. Despite the great popularity, one thing was always missing: his fans. As a stopgap solution in lockdown, the format is now sniffing summer air – a bit like it used to be. You can hear his greatest hits and one or two surprises that will make for lasting memories.

Tickets are available here from Wednesday (July 7th) at 10 a.m.! The organizers are currently planning in accordance with the state’s current Corona regulation Baden-Wuerttemberg with 1,500 fans in the seated MVV riding stadium.

By the way: Our MANNHEIM24 newsletter informs you regularly about everything that is happening in your city.

Tent Festival 2021: Gentleman, Giesinger and Co. – These acts appear at the open-air event

First report from May 28th: Special times require special measures. Due to the stubborn corona pandemic with all its restrictions, this is becoming popular Tent festival This summer for its 5th edition without a palace tent, fully seated and for the first time in the neighboring one MVV riding stadium occur. The organizer’s protection concept Delta concerts According to its own information, it allows flexible adaptation to the developments of the pandemic. The event is scalable in various dimensions depending on the applicable regulation – depending on the approval situation, up to 2,000 seats available.









The Mannheim tent festival will move to the MVV riding stadium in 2021. (Archive photo) © MANNHEIM24 / Peter Kiefer

And the line-up is impressive as always! In addition to the two already known acts Tocotronic (September 9th) and Alvaro Soler (August 27th) more well-known national artists have now been announced: Mighty Oaks (August 25, Because of Lisbeth (26th of August), Antelope gear (August 28th), Olli Schulz (29th August), Wincent Weiss (September 8th), gentleman (September 10th) as well Max Giesinger (12th September). Further concerts are planned.

The cult band Tocotronic will be on stage on September 9th. © Delta Concerts

The 5th tent festival turns into an open-air spectacle in the MVV riding stadium

“We are incredibly proud to bring the live culture back to a Mannheim stage! The well-known program is similar to that of an arena with 10,000 seats. But our hygiene concept initially provides for less than 1000 visitors, who we can then expand depending on the regulation in compliance with the applicable rules. Ticket buyers should hurry up. The stage will be in the MVV riding stadium for the first time and the grandstand and the seating area will be used. These will be goosebumps evenings! “, promises Timo Kumpf, Managing Director of Delta Concerts.

Just as his fans in Mannheim love him: Gentleman live in action. © Uli Deck / dpa / picture alliance

Even if, as the organizer, he regrets that no top female act has been signed. One will “however, where possible, up-and-coming artists will be presented in the preliminary program. ”

Mannheim tent festival – ticket sales start on this day

The tickets are on sale in advance from Wednesday (June 2nd) available at 10 a.m. exclusively at www.zeltfestivalrheinneckar.reservix.de/events. Should the developments of the corona pandemic make it impossible to hold the concerts, the organizer promises to reimburse the ticket price (minus the pre-sale fee) to the visitors.

Max Giesinger will perform at the festival in the MVV riding stadium on September 12th. © Delta Concerts

by the way: For the 6th Rhein-Neckar Tent Festival from May 25 to June 26, 2022, with the appearance of Clueso the opening concert on May 25th. The following will also occur: Pack & Cari Cari (May 26th), X-Over Mannem Festival! with Guano apes, Emilbulls, Dog eat dog (May 27th), VP-1, among others, Punk in Drublic (Beer & Music Festival, Sun, May 28), Lena (31. May), Upper floor Keemo (June 3rd) and Bosses (June 4th). Further concerts are being planned.

The palace tent must remain in storage in 2021, but should finally attract music fans again in 2022. (Archive photo) © Thorsten Dirr

The tent festival had to be completely canceled in 2020 due to Corona, the year before stars like Cypress Hill, Nena, Andreas Bourani, Namika and Joris had caused the palace tent to tremble. (PM / pek)