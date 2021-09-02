John Wick 4: You must know about the sequel with Keanu Reeves!

John Wick fighting the High Chamber August 10, 2021 at 9:44 am “John Wick 4” lets Keanu Reeves fight his most dangerous opponent yet. We have all the information about the cast, plot and release as well as the trailer!

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 (Source: Themoviedb.org)

Keanu Reeves returns in “John Wick: Chapter 4” and takes on the ultimate adversary, the Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to “John Wick 4”, part 5 has already been confirmed. Other famous actors cavort at Reeves’ side.

The new film starts in theaters in May 2022. In addition, “John Wick: Chapter 5” is already confirmed!

From action underdog to absolute mega-hit: “John Wick” with “Matrix” star Keanu Reeves in the lead role has a fourth and fifth sequel. When you can count on “John Wick: Chapter 4”, which stars are starring and what the film will be about, you can find out on this page.

John Wick 4: start date



The fourth part of the “John Wick” series will start in German cinemas on May 26, 2022, and one day later the time will come in the USA. The film will therefore be released one year after the originally planned date, which was scheduled for May 21, 2021. Covid restrictions and the shooting of “Matrix 4” meant that “John Wick 4” had to be postponed.

John Wick 4: plot



Not much is known about the plot of “John Wick 4”, but the end of the 3rd film already indicates the direction in which the sequel will develop. Together with the Bowery King, John takes on the High Chamber. Winston, who betrayed John, is now also on John’s hit list. However, Chad Stahelski points out that Winston shot John but may not deliberately kill him.









John Wick 4: cast



Keanu Reeves will once again be seen in the role of John Wick. Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane will also return in their familiar roles. New to the show is Donnie Yen, who plays an ally of John, and “ES” star Bill Skarsgård.

Hiroyuki Sanada from “Army of the Dead” and “Mortal Kombat” is also on board in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. The same goes for “Undisputed II” stars Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama.

Clancy Brown (“The Flash”, “The Mandalorian”) has also been confirmed in a still unknown role. It is still unclear whether the actor will play an ally of John Wick or an enemy.

John Wick 4: Production



The shooting of “John Wick 4” started on June 28th, 2021. At first the shooting will take place in Berlin and Paris, afterwards the shooting will move to Japan and New York. The third film took just under six months to shoot, so John Wick’s latest adventure could be finished in December 2021.

John Wick 4: Trailer



There is no trailer for “John Wick 4” yet. It will probably take until the beginning of 2022 before we see the first official pictures of the sequel. As soon as there is a trailer or teaser, you can find it here at Netzwelt.

“John Wick 5” and other sequels



Presumably “John Wick 5” is already waiting for us in 2023, because the 5th film in the series is to take place immediately after the “John Wick 4” shooting. This saves time and money in production and ensures that the busy Keanu Reeves does not rush into other projects.

Maybe “John Wick 5” is the end of the series. Certainly there are still many sequels to be shot, but by the start of the 5th film, Keanu Reeves will be 59 years old and as he gets older it becomes more and more difficult to pass as a believable action hero.

Presumably the 4th and 5th films tell the story of the fight against the High Chamber, which is the final boss of the Wick universe, as a two-parter. So “John Wick 5” would also be a fitting conclusion in terms of plot. But afterwards spin-offs are still possible, such as the series “The Continental”, which tells of Winston’s beginnings.