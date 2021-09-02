“John Wick 4” star celebrates Keanu Reeves and the director · KINO.de

“John Wick 4” is currently being shot. Now action star Donnie Yen raved about his colleagues and the atmosphere on the set in an interview.

When the first “John Wick” film came out in 2014, nobody would have thought that the film would develop into a huge action franchise. “John Wick 4“Filmed in Germany, Japan and France and once again the eponymous contract killer (Keanu Reeves) has to cut through all sorts of villains.

He will probably get support from Action-Star Donnie Yen (“Star Wars: Rogue One”), who will star in an as yet unknown role in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. In a detailed conversation with Collider, the actor praised his colleague Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski in the highest tones:

“I must take this opportunity to express my greatest admiration for Chad [Stahelski] and Keanu [Reeves] to express. They are just great men, gentlemen, they have big hearts. Keanu has a good soul, a good man. Chad is a very good man too, very knowledgeable. People see him as a brilliant action guy, he’s not just that, he understands movies. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I have the best time working with them on this film, even more than any of my previous Hollywood films. That’s why I wanted to express my admiration. “

The actor adds that he was especially Keanu Reeves more than he expected. He does everything himself and really puts the time and work into it to make the film good. This is why Yen has so much respect for his fellow actors. The fact that Reeves is not the only person who gives everything for the shooting of the film was recently shown by a video that Donnie Yen published on Instagram. The actor presented himself completely overtired from the frequent night shoots.

Aside from yen, there are a few other new additions to the action franchise. Hiroyuki Sanada (“Westworld”) and Bill Skarsgård (“It”) are among them. But fans don’t have to do without their favorites from the first three parts. Both Laurence Fishburne back as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Concierge Charon and Ian McShane as hotel owner Winston. “John Wick: Chapter 4” should be on May 27, 2022 in US cinemas.

