Thursday, September 2, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: does she track him on cell phone? – People

By Sonia Gupta
Trust is good, control is better?

At least that’s what superstar Jennifer Lopez (52) seems to think. Because after the big love comeback, she should be able to track her new, old friend Ben Affleck (48) on her mobile phone.

“Ben also had to hand over all of his codes and passwords, because this time she wants full transparency between them,” an insider claims to the “National Enquirer”.

Allegedly J.Lo convinced her Ben in such a “flirtatious and flattering way” that it was difficult for him to say no.

According to the insider, her ex Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez (46) has already benefited from Lopez’s cell phone monitoring. “That’s how she found out when he was out and misbehaving – and Ben gets the same treatment.”

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez has a little trust problem, nourished from her own experience. “I don’t wake up every morning and think that I look great,” she revealed in an interview with BILD am Sonntag in 2015. “I’ve also had moments in relationships where I’ve been betrayed. It’s never easy. “

It is said that Ben Affleck was initially not exactly enthusiastic about Lopez’s tracking idea. But he gave in because he believed he had nothing to hide.





From 2002 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a Hollywood dream couple and were even engaged. The wedding didn't come back then, this year there was the big love comeback

From 2002 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a Hollywood dream couple and were even engaged. The wedding didn’t come back then, this year there was the big love comebackPhoto: Kim D. Johnson / AP


Sonia Gupta
