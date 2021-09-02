Thursday, September 2, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence has now landed this new role

By Arjun Sethi
It shows itself from a completely new side! At least since her big breakthrough with “The Hunger Games”, no one can ignore her: Jennifer Lawrence (28) is one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood – and has even won an Oscar for her achievements. Can she secure the golden boy with her next role? Jen will be the Mafia bride for her upcoming film!

As The wrap reported, Studio Makeready is said to have confirmed that the blonde will not only be on board as a producer in the planned film “Mob Girl”: Jennifer will also star! The film is a true crime story. Arlyne Brickman, who will play the 28-year-old on screen, is a woman in the Mafia – and becomes an informant for the police. Makeready founder Brad Weston doesn’t seem to have regretted his choice of actor so far. He had therefore emphasized that he could not imagine a “more perfect team” for “Mob Girl”. It has not yet been determined when the mafia drama will hit the cinemas.

The “X-Men” star is not only doing well professionally, but privately too Jennifer found the very big happiness. It wasn’t until February that she got engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney. The two don’t seem to want to wait too long to swap rings: Jen says she has already bought her wedding dress.




