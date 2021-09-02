Is the 30 percent bang coming now? From Investing.com

Investing.com – The ups and downs of XRP in 2021 have been anything but relaxing for investors. But since the middle of August the on the spot. In terms of the chart, the course of the price forms a symmetrical triangle, which could indicate a stronger movement impulse.

A jump above the upper limit of the correction trend of the last few weeks would dissolve the above consolidation pattern and give tech-savvy XRP investors the opportunity to define a new price target on the upside. Against this background, the recent highs of 1.34 dollars should not mark the end of the flagpole, because the imputed connection potential, which can be derived from the height of the triangle, even allows an increase of up to 30 percent to around 1 in the medium term. 60 dollars. The horizontal resistance at $ 1.48 is an important milestone on the way into this region.

Ripple’s XRP receives support from the technical indicators. The MACD is on the verge of a positive pattern above its zero line, while the RSI has managed to spurt its downward trend line, which would confirm the chance of the consolidation pattern in the actual XRP chart trend.

In order not to frivolously gamble away the good starting position, the area around 1.00 dollar offers itself as a hedge.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the XRP price. It is merely a subsequent comment on the XRP development, which is intended to inform Ripple investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting point.