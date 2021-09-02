Impossible 7 “and” Top Gun “postponed

Is the “Mission: Theatrical Release” really impossible for Tom Cruise this time? The seventh part of the “Mission: Impossible” series has got a later start date. This is due to the new “Top Gun” film.

“Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise will no longer be in theaters in 2021. As reported by the American industry magazine “Variety”, among others, the Paramount film studio has postponed the sequel to the cult film “Top Gun: They fear neither death nor the devil” from the 80s. This also has an impact on the theatrical release of “Mission: Impossible 7”. Also a film with the 59 year old. The first part of the series started in 1996.









Therefore “Mission: Impossible 7” is postponed

In the USA, the aviator action flick is set to premiere on May 27, 2022 instead of November 19, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 7” was supposed to start on this day. In order not to compete, the seventh part of the agent film series will start on September 30, 2022. Paramount has also postponed Jackass Forever. The comedy with Johnny Knoxville should actually be shown in German cinemas from October 28, 2021. The new US start is now February 4, 2022.

The action adventure “Top Gun: Maverick”, in which Cruise becomes Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell once more, and “Mission: Impossible 7”, in which the actor slips back into the role of Ethan Hunt, were previously due to the Corona -Pandemic and an expected lower cinema attendance postponed.