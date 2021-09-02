Important price movements: Outlook inspires Signet jewelry chain – 02.09.21

The following is the stock exchange ticker for important price movements on the international financial markets and their causes:

4:24 p.m. – Quarterly results on market expectations and a more optimistic outlook encourage investors to join Signet. The shares of the jewelry chain on Wall Street are up nine percent and at $ 87.94 are as expensive as they were last five years ago. The company made $ 3.57 per share on sales of $ 1.79 billion. For the full year it is targeting revenues of $ 6.8 to $ 6.95 instead of $ 6.5 to $ 6.65 billion.

3:33 p.m. – Speculation on a long-term, ultra-loose monetary policy by the Fed is helping Wall Street set price records again. The Nasdaq technology index and the broad S&P 500 each rise by around half a percent to 15,380.07 and 4542.18 points, respectively. According to stockbrokers, there is speculation that the official US labor market data due on Friday will be as disappointing as the figures from the private employment agency ADP. This could lead the Fed to keep the money locks wide open for the foreseeable future.

2:14 p.m. – In the hope of a bidding contest for Zooplus, investors get into the online pet supplies retailer. The shares rise by 5.6 percent to a record high of 419.20 euros. According to stockbrokers, the financial investor EQT is considering beating the € 390 per Zooplus share offered by its rival Hellman & Friedman. EQT did not want to comment on this.



10:35 a.m. – Bitcoin rises above the $ 50,000 mark again. The last time the cryptocurrency overcame this was on August 23. “Investors who have bet on falling prices should now see themselves forced to close out their short positions,” said market analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research.



09.50 a.m. – Eckert & Ziegler fell by 8.6 percent to a five-week low of 112.50 euros. Apparently some investors felt it appropriate to take profits from a technical perspective, a trader said. Since the beginning of the year, the shares of the medical technology company have gained around 175 percent.











9.42 a.m. – The prospect of a fresh start is attracting investors to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Polyphor. The shares shoot up on the stock exchange in Zurich by 36 percent to 2.35 francs. Polyphor intends to merge with the US company Enbiotix and, under a new name, will concentrate on drugs against respiratory and infectious diseases as well as cancer drugs in the future. After several research setbacks, Polyphor had lost massively in value at the end of June and announced a reorientation.

8:05 a.m. – The share split of the brokerage house FlatexDegiro in the ratio 1: 4 becomes effective. The share price is divided by four accordingly without affecting the value of the total share capital. “A lower share price allows more investors to trade the share and further increase liquidity, which is positive for the intended inclusion in the MDax,” said CFO Muhamad Chahrour. On Wednesday, the titles went off the market at 90.35 euros.



07.50 a.m. – Problems with Amazon Web Services (AWS) have resulted in delays in prices and other technical glitches for Japanese online brokers and companies. Affected were SBI Securities, Rakuten Securities, the wireless operator NTT Docomo and the airline ANA Holdings. In the meantime, the system has been restored, reported the Kyodo news agency. An Amazon spokesman had previously said the company was working on the recovery, but did not want to comment on how many customers were affected.



7.40 a.m. – Deutsche Post made it into the European Stoxx Europe 50 selection index. The stocks will replace the papers of the British National Grid on September 20, as announced by the index provider Qontigo. “That was already expected,” says a dealer in Frankfurt.



07.18 a.m. – The euro continued to trade well above the US $ 1.18 mark on Wednesday. In the morning, the common currency cost $ 1.1835, roughly the same as the night before. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate on Wednesday afternoon at $ 1.1817. On Thursday, investors should look primarily at economic data from the US. In addition to the weekly figures from the labor market, data from foreign trade and incoming orders in industry are also on the program. In the past few weeks, economic data had often disappointed expectations and raised doubts about the resilience of the US economy.

