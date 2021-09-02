Friday, September 3, 2021
Hugh Jackman celebrates his wife: I love you with all my heart – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness together at an event in Santa Barbara Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com


Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been married for 25 years. The Hollywood star celebrates this with a loving message.

Hugh Jackman (52, “Greatest Showman”) and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness (65) celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The Hollywood star posted an affectionate message to his wife on Instagram: “To be married to you, Deb, is as natural as breathing. Almost from the moment we met … I knew that this was our fate , to be together.”




The Australian actor wrote about a series of pictures of their wedding ceremony: “In our 25 years our love has only grown deeper. The fun, the excitement and the adventure more intoxicating; the learning from each other even better. I am forever grateful that we Share our love, life and family. We are just getting started. Deb, I love you with all my heart! “

Married since 1996

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were married on April 11, 1996, a year after they met. The two met on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli”. The couple have two children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman (20) and Ava Eliot Jackman (15).





