Thursday, September 2, 2021
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern shoot with Florian Zeller

By Sonia Gupta
Laura Dern Hugh Jackman
Photo: Billy Bennight / Greg Allen / ZUMA Wire / Invision / AP / dpa

The celebrated French playwright and director Florian Zeller (41, “The Father”) has found a top-class cast for his next film project. Oscar winner Laura Dern (54, “Marriage Story”) and “X-Men” star Hugh Jackman (52, “Les Misérables”) will star in “The Son”.

Zeller announced this on Wednesday with a post on Instagram.

The model is Zeller’s play of the same name (German title “The Son”) about divorced parents and their melancholy 17-year-old son. Jackman plays the father Peter, who has a new partner and a baby.




Prominent script duo

Dern plays ex-wife Kate in the film, who takes care of the difficult son Nicholas, who moves in with his father at his own request and presents his new family with a great challenge. The screenplay for the film is written by Zeller and Oscar winner Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”).

The duo also provided the script for Oscar nominee “The Father”. The drama about an aging patriarch (Anthony Hopkins), whose progressive dementia is shattering his relationship with his daughter (Olivia Colman), recently won the Bafta Awards in London for Hopkins for best actor and for best adapted screenplay.

Sonia Gupta
