How Kylie Jenner became the youngest billionaire in the world with influencer marketing on her own behalf ›sales economy

What do Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and Kylie Jenner have in common? You are all billionaires! Indeed: As of yesterday, Forbes Magazine also listed the youngest of the Kardashian sisters among the wealthiest people in the world. The only 21-year-old succeeded in advancing according to the textbook of influencer marketing: Jenner used her enormous Instagram presence to push the cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

With 129 million followers on Instagram, you can do a lot. Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, decided in 2015 not only to post good mood photos or sexy poses, but also to promote her newly founded company, the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics.

“It’s the power of social media,” Jenner told Forbes about the rise of Kylie Cosmetics. “I have such a wide range, I could have started something,” admits the 21-year-old.

Kylie Cosmetics: From 0 to 360 million dollars in sales in three years

Kylie Cosmetics, which sells lipsticks, eye shadow and eyeliner, has already posted an enormous $ 360 million in sales last year – largely spurred on by an exclusive sales deal with the retailer Ulta Beauty, which sold $ 54.5 million in the first six weeks alone Cash registers flushed. “I wasn’t expecting anything,” said Kylie Jenner, commenting on the rapid success of her cosmetic brand. “I didn’t see that coming.”

In fact, Instagram became the perfect sales channel for Jenner, after all, the mega influencer is promoting the most suitable product imaginable for her target group on her own behalf: reasonably affordable cosmetics to look like the youngest of the Kardashian sisters in the end.

How quickly the snowball effect takes effect can be seen in the follower numbers of Kylie Cosmetics: The cosmetics company’s Instagram account already has an enormous 19.7 million followers, making it one of the brands with the greatest reach on the booming photo network.

Advertising partnerships with Adidas, Topshop and Quay Australia

To more than $ 900 million rates Forbes Magazine the value of Kylie Cosmetics already, which Jenner can fully record because she owns the company 100 percent. And what’s more: The business acumen of the longtime docu-soap actress, who was introduced to an audience of millions through her appearances in “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, does not end with her start-up.

The daughter of Kris and Bruce / Caitlyn Jenner also collects for the sales of her "Kylie Jenner Official App", clothing brands with her sister Kendall and through advertising partnerships with Adidas, Topshop and Quay Australia.









Check out this post on Instagram thank you @forbes?

Result: Forbes named Kylie Jenner yesterday at the age of 21 as the youngest self-made billionaire of all time – and thus replaced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was promoted to the exclusive club of the super-rich at the age of 23. The valuation of Jenner’s fortune beyond the billion mark was actually determined for the first time last late summer, but on an annual basis, Forbes only officially selected the Kardashian half-sister in the annual ranking.

Wait I’m posting this again just because !!!! BILLION DOLLAR BABY ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PkUNqzMpYa – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2018

Stories provider Snapchat had to find out a year ago what influence the top influencer is now even having on Wall Street. At the end of February 2018, Kylie Jenner, who was one of the first celebrities to use the Stories service, made it public their disappointment with the redesign Luft.

Kylie Jenner cost Snap billions of dollars in market value

Of all things, Kylie Jenner wrote posts on the short message service Twitter, which was so hated by Evan Spiegel, which read like the end of the Snapchat era. “Does your Snapchat no longer open either – or is it just me? Oh, that’s so sad, “the 20-year-old let her frustration with the changes run wild.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me … ugh this is so sad. – Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The signals arrived on Wall Street: Snap shares lost almost eight percent of their value in the wake of Jenner’s tweet. The influencer effect cost the Stories inventor more than $ 1.5 billion in market value at the time. Worse still: Snap has not recovered from Kylie Jenner’s kiss of death to this day – the stock is now even 50 percent weaker than a year ago. Correspondingly, companies must be warned when the youngest billionaire in the world spreads about her on social media …