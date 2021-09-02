Thursday, September 2, 2021
Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara: fashion duel on the red carpet – entertainment

By Vimal Kumar
Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet for the “America’s Got Talent” live show. Photo: getty / Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic


Sofia Vergara in a skin-tight pink dress, Heidi Klum in a short orange outfit: the two stars shine on the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” live shows.

When it comes to fashion, none of these women can fool them: “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara (49) and model Heidi Klum (48) posed together on the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” live shows in Los Angeles. The two stars sit on the show’s jury.




Vergara appeared on the red carpet in a skin-tight, strapless pink dress. The calf-length outfit was cut low and accentuated the slim waist of the actress. In addition, she combined open stilettos set with gemstones. She had matched her nail polish and lipstick to the dress, her dark, long hair let the 49-year-old fall open over her shoulders.

Klum inspires in orange

Heidi Klum drew attention to her slim legs with an orange mini dress. She wore the skimpy, sleeveless garment in fur look with a matching silk belt, which she had tied in a bow on the side.

In addition, the “Germany’s next top model” star presented clear, pointed stilettos and an orange bracelet. She wore her blond mane open and straight. Klum also emphasized her eyes with dark make-up.




