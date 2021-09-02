HD premiere with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon – tragic comedy “Side by Side” 2021 on Blu-ray Disc

In the past few weeks justbridge Entertainment has announced several HD premieres on Blu-ray Disc in cooperation with Constantin Film. But the Independent will expand its cooperation and intends to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment on the tragic comedy later this year “Side by side” (USA 1998) in this country for the first time on Blu-ray Disc. The well-known feature film by director Chris Columbus, who is cast in the leading roles with Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris, does not yet have a specific release date. Details on technical features and equipment are also currently missing. However, we expect an image coding in 1080p, AVC and with German DTS-HD Master Audio-Sound on Blu-ray Disc. We will of course keep you up to date on the final planning.

Contents: Once upon a time, Jackie (S. Sarandon) and Luke (E. Harris) were a dream couple. Your children testify to it. But then the divorce followed and while Jackie devoted her life to the children, Ed looked for a younger woman who is not at all like Jackie. Isabel (J. Roberts) is a successful photographer and doesn’t even think about being a housewife or a full-time mother. That’s why the tatters often fly between the women, Jackie accuses Isabel of not taking care of her children enough. But then Jackie receives a terrible diagnosis that not only threatens her life, but also her plans for her children. What happens to them when they are no longer there? And can or does Isabel want to fulfill her role? (pf)