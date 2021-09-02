Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsHD premiere with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon - tragic comedy "Side...
News

HD premiere with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon – tragic comedy “Side by Side” 2021 on Blu-ray Disc

By Sonia Gupta
0
85




Advertising – through purchases from our partners Amazon, JPC, Saturn, MediaMarkt, Zavvi, Media-Dealer.de and many more. we receive commissions through affiliate links. You are supporting the editorial team of bluray-disc.de. Prices and availability without guarantee.

HD premiere with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon – tragic comedy “Side by Side” 2021 on Blu-ray Disc

2 evaluation (s) with ø 3.50 points

03/15/2021




Side-by-Side-Newslogo.jpg

Side-by-Side-News-picture-01.jpg

In the past few weeks justbridge Entertainment has announced several HD premieres on Blu-ray Disc in cooperation with Constantin Film. But the Independent will expand its cooperation and intends to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment on the tragic comedy later this year “Side by side” (USA 1998) in this country for the first time on Blu-ray Disc. The well-known feature film by director Chris Columbus, who is cast in the leading roles with Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris, does not yet have a specific release date. Details on technical features and equipment are also currently missing. However, we expect an image coding in 1080p, AVC and with German DTS-HD Master Audio-Sound on Blu-ray Disc. We will of course keep you up to date on the final planning.

Side-by-side-news-picture-02.jpg

Contents: Once upon a time, Jackie (S. Sarandon) and Luke (E. Harris) were a dream couple. Your children testify to it. But then the divorce followed and while Jackie devoted her life to the children, Ed looked for a younger woman who is not at all like Jackie. Isabel (J. Roberts) is a successful photographer and doesn’t even think about being a housewife or a full-time mother. That’s why the tatters often fly between the women, Jackie accuses Isabel of not taking care of her children enough. But then Jackie receives a terrible diagnosis that not only threatens her life, but also her plans for her children. What happens to them when they are no longer there? And can or does Isabel want to fulfill her role? (pf)

In 2021 in this country for the first time on Blu-ray Disc:


Details

To the forum

The post has been reported!

2 evaluation (s) with ø 3.50 points


Previous articleNetflix Announcement: Popular Comedy Series Goes 3rd Season
Next articleDAX closes in the plus: Bitcoin back to 50,000 dollars – 02.09.21
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv