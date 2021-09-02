Hartmut Jenner: Kärcher boss fears wave of insolvency due to Corona – economy

Hartmut Jenner believes that despite the Corona aid, there will be serious consequences for the German economy. Photo: imago images / Pressefoto Baumann







Hartmut Jenner sees a wave of bankruptcies approaching Germany in 2021. The Kärcher boss names three reasons for his gloomy forecast.

Winnenden – Kärcher boss Hartmut Jenner expects far worse consequences of the corona pandemic for the economy in the coming year. “First: There will not be the dynamic recovery of the German economy that many are still predicting at the moment,” said the chairman of the cleaning equipment manufacturer’s board of directors in the “Handelsblatt” (Thursday). “Second: Instead, we are facing a great wave of bankruptcies, which means rising unemployment figures and falling tax revenues. Third: The international community will simply run out of money for further economic stimulus programs. ”









Jenner assumes that Kärcher will end the current year with a turnover of a good 2.6 billion euros and thus slightly above the level of the previous year. On the one hand, you experience good business with consumers who want to beautify their home environment. On the other hand, building cleaning or the sale of larger machines to business customers would be badly affected. “Business and private customers are otherwise in balance with us in terms of sales. This time it’s distributed differently, ”said Jenner. “We will certainly not make a real leap in growth.”





