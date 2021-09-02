Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge Clooney and Julia Roberts: Reunion After Money Monster - Entertainment
News

George Clooney and Julia Roberts: Reunion After Money Monster – Entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
0
64




Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: imago images / Mary Evans


Two real Hollywood greats meet in the film project “Ticket to Paradise”: In the movie, George Clooney and Julia Roberts will play a divorced couple.

Hollywood greats George Clooney (59, “Up in the Air”) and Julia Roberts (53, “Eat Pray Love”) will soon be standing in front of the camera again – this time for a romantic comedy. The industry magazine “Deadline” reports.




In the planned movie “Ticket To Paradise”, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali together. There, she wants to prevent her daughter from making the same mistake she made 25 years ago. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

Unlike many top-class projects currently, the film, which is being produced by the film studios Universal Pictures and Working Title, is intended for the big screen. Universal Pictures made a conscious decision against selling the film to a streaming provider.

For Julia Roberts and George Clooney, “Ticket to Paradise” is the fourth joint film project. The actors have previously appeared together in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) and the two related sequels, as well as in the thriller “Money Monster” (2016).




Previous articleBillie Eilish would be the saddest Disney princess
Next articleTwitter wants to introduce Bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv