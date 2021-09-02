George Clooney and Julia Roberts: Reunion After Money Monster – Entertainment

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: imago images / Mary Evans





Two real Hollywood greats meet in the film project “Ticket to Paradise”: In the movie, George Clooney and Julia Roberts will play a divorced couple.

Hollywood greats George Clooney (59, “Up in the Air”) and Julia Roberts (53, “Eat Pray Love”) will soon be standing in front of the camera again – this time for a romantic comedy. The industry magazine “Deadline” reports.









In the planned movie “Ticket To Paradise”, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali together. There, she wants to prevent her daughter from making the same mistake she made 25 years ago. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

Unlike many top-class projects currently, the film, which is being produced by the film studios Universal Pictures and Working Title, is intended for the big screen. Universal Pictures made a conscious decision against selling the film to a streaming provider.

For Julia Roberts and George Clooney, “Ticket to Paradise” is the fourth joint film project. The actors have previously appeared together in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) and the two related sequels, as well as in the thriller “Money Monster” (2016).





