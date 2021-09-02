Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel declares “feud” with The Rock – “Tough Love & a lot of work needed”

ENTERTAINMENT June 23, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Before “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters, Vin Diesel looks back on his famous feud with The Rock and tries his hand at explanations. More on Netzwelt.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Fast and Furious franchise (Source: Themoviedb.org/ Collage: Netzwelt)

Vin Diesel reports that he had to get a good performance out of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with a lot of “Tough Love”.

The two alpha animals really clashed on “Fast & Furious 8” in 2016.

The Rock doesn’t play in “Fast & Furious 9” either.

Will that be well received by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Vin Diesel, the superstar and producer of “The Fast and The Furious” franchise, provides an explanation of his quarrel with The Rock in a new interview with Men’s Health.

In short, Diesel says that he just wanted or had to tease a good performance out of Dwayne Johnson. But first things first: What actually happened?

On “Fast & Furious 8” there was a crash between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson



Dwayne Johnson has starred as Luke Hobbs in The Fast and The Furious series of films since 2011’s Fast & Furious Five. In a new interview, Vin Diesel now explains in retrospect: “My approach back then was a lot of ‘Tough Love’ to help [Dwayne Johnsons] To make performance the way it had to be. “









Since it was not easy to play the character Luke Hobbs, this was necessary, as Vin Diesel further explains. And anyway, Vin Diesel would be a producer do everything possible to obtain the required performance.

Therefore, Vin Diesel’s new statements could piss off Dwayne Johnson



In the same interview, Vin Diesel also mentions that viewers at the time of “Fast & Furious Five” perceived Dwayne Johnson primarily as an ex-wrestler. However, The Rock could already look back on a 10-year successful Hollywood career in 2011.

It remains to be seen whether Dwayne Johnson’s new statements about “Tough Love” and the necessary tease out of a good performance will meet with particularly much approval.

A little chronology of the dispute in “Fast & Furious 8”



The “feud” between the two declared alpha animals really escalated during the filming of “Fast & Furious 8” in 2016. At the time, Dwayne Johnson described Vin Diesel as “candy ass” (something like “hideous”, “cowardly” ) and unprofessional. Vin Diesel also initially responded to the dispute before the waves seemed to smooth out again and conciliatory tones came from both sides.

Later there was talk of “different philosophies” and “healthy conflict”, and Vin Diesel added: “It is not always easy to be an alpha.” And he and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are both alphas.

Source: Vanity Fair.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection