Fantastic Beasts 3: Emergency brake after the end of Johnny Depp

Released 04/21/2021 8:41 AM

Hardly any other film series currently has it as difficult as the Fantastic Beasts films. In addition to disappointing earnings, scandalous actors and delays in production, there is also an audience with high expectations. For these reasons, Warner is now installing an emergency brake in the upcoming film.









“Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” was very successful, but at the Warner Bros. house, no one was knocked off their feet. The second part of the series “Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes” fell well short of expectations. It’s just stupid that five films in the series have already been announced in advance. In addition, the third part, which is currently being produced, is having serious difficulties. In addition to the delays due to the pandemic, there are also several scandals. On the one hand, Grindelwald actor Johnny Depp was asked to give up his role after he was found guilty of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard, on the other hand, Credence actor Ezra Miller is currently in many headlines. The young star was reportedly filmed attacking and even choking a female fan. However, the authenticity of the video has not yet been confirmed and Ezra Miller and his management have not yet commented on it.

These are all things that do not necessarily speak for the bright future of the film series. Therefore, Warner is said to be installing an emergency brake in the upcoming third film. The insider Daniel Richtman claims to have found out that the end of “Fantastic Beasts 3” is designed in such a way that it could also be the end of the series. Should the film be successful, there could always be a way to continue the story.

However, this news is only a rumor. The only thing that is certain at the moment is that nothing is certain. The theatrical release on June 14, 2022 can hopefully be kept.