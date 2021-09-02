Ethereum: outbreak confirmed – all-time high in focus

While Bitcoin is currently wrestling with the psychologically and technically important 50,000 dollar mark, Ethereum is already a step further: The jump over the resistance at $ 3,500 is confirmed today by strong follow-up profits.
After the latest breakout over important hurdles, the ether price shot up to $ 3,837 for a short time on Thursday night, marking its highest level since the end of May. In the morning it was trading 5.3 percent higher at around $ 3,750.
In contrast to Bitcoin, which is currently still struggling with the key resistance between 50,000 and 51,000 dollars, the way to the all-time high of mid-May at 4,362.35 dollars for Ethereum is now clear from a technical point of view. At the current level, only a good 15 percent separate the price from the high at that time.
This is thanks to the even more positive momentum, which is also reflected in the weekly performance: While Bitcoin has gained around six percent in the past seven days, Ethereum has risen by a whopping 20 percent.
The mood and chart image at Ethereum are bullish, which speaks for a continuation of the current upward movement and gives hope for new highs. In addition to Bitcoin, DER AKTIONÄR also rates number 2 according to the market cap as a basic investment for crypto investors.
