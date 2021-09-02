Thursday, September 2, 2021
Ethereum in rally mode, ADP labor market data, Aussie dollars

By Hasan Sheikh
Cyprus currencies are on everyone’s lips again. Ethereum broke up yesterday, opening the door to testing the annual high. The ADP labor market data, on the other hand, does not look much like a “rally” on the labor market. The direction is in the right direction, but the analysts’ estimates were clearly missed. This weakened the US dollar and brought the FX pair AUDUSD into focus. In today’s live discussion of the ticking charts, you can find out what opportunities arise in this environment.

Tickmill's LIVE review: Where bull and bear struggle for supremacy, the best opportunities often await. Keep an eye on the most important facts about strong trends every trading day and don't miss any opportunity.

I wish you successful trading

you Mike Seidl

Disclaimer of liability: The material provided is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as investment advice. The views, information or opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author and not to the author’s employer, organization, committee or any other group, individual or society.

High risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly through leverage. 73% (Tickmill UK Ltd) and 65% (Tickmill Europe Ltd) of retail investors lose money when they trade CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs or other of our products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
