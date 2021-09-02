EQS-News: FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint new Head of Sales and open up their know-how and the platform

EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Bitcoin Capital AG / Key word (s): Miscellaneous

FiCAS AG and Bitcoin Capital AG appoint new Head of Sales and open up their know-how and the platform

Roger Suter is appointed Head of Sales at FiCAS AG and the subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG

FiCAS AG offers institutional investors their unique experience and know-how in trading cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Capital AG opens its unique platform for issuing exchange-traded products for third-party investment strategies

Zug, Switzerland – September 1, 2021 – FiCAS AG and its subsidiary Bitcoin Capital AG are pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Suter as Head of Sales. Roger Suter has many years of sales experience from the last 30 years at UBS, Bank am Bellevue, 2trade group ltd and as an investment advisor for startups. In addition, Alexander Graf Strachwitz is strengthening the sales team as Senior Relationship Manager in order to expand Bitcoin Capital AG’s business to external asset managers, family offices and private banks.

In addition, FiCAS AG is pleased to offer institutional investors such as banks, asset managers, pension funds, family offices and ETF providers their unique experience in managing cryptocurrencies. FiCAS AG enables institutional investors to diversify into the new asset class of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Capital AG is proud to announce that it is offering its services to asset managers in issuing and managing exchange-traded products (ETP) for their investment strategies in digital assets. With a simple, fast and convenient listing of ETPs, asset managers can concentrate on their core competency of selecting and managing assets. New products are intended to supplement the current operation and sales of the world’s first actively managed exchange-traded product with cryptocurrencies as an underlying (“15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP” – ISIN: CH0548689600).

FiCAS AG’s founder and CEO, Ali Mizani, commented: “With the expansion of sales and the new know-how offering, the group is promoting the diversification of the portfolios of institutional investors with actively managed investments in cryptocurrencies. We also enable asset managers to sell their investment strategies in connection with digital assets via regulated stock exchanges and ultimately to private investors “.

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Switzerland-based crypto investment management boutique. The company manages the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP – the world’s first actively managed Exchange Traded Product (ETP) that contains cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS ‘discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analyzes, proprietary algorithms and the quantum signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS founder Ali Mizani Oskui has a proven record of outperforming the trends in the crypto market. The portfolio, which he managed from October 2015 to January 2018, outperformed the Bitcoin holding strategy by 110% compared to the returns of the Bitcoin holding strategy over the same period, which were examined by a consulting firm of the “Big Four”. FiCAS was founded in 2019 and is led by a team of professionals with extensive experience in crypto and traditional finance.









About Bitcoin Capital AG

Bitcoin Capital AG is a Switzerland-based issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs): traditional and digital. The company issued the 15th FiCAS Active Crypto ETP – the world’s first actively managed exchange traded product that includes cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. Bitcoin Capital AG, founded in 2020, is led by a team of professionals who have in-depth knowledge of both crypto and traditional finance.

Over 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world’s first actively managed exchange-traded product with cryptocurrencies as an underlying that is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and the Vienna Stock Exchange. The discretionary managed ETP, which is issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades in the 15 most important cryptocurrencies with the aim of offering customers improved returns through portfolio diversification, active trading and downside risk management. The ETP is available to private investors as well as professional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the EU (excluding Hungary) through a broker, bank or financial institution with access to the SIX Swiss Exchange, Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Vienna Stock Exchange, Munich Stock Exchange or Börse Berlin in CHF, USD and EUR.

For more information on FiCAS or 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit www.ficas.com and www.bitcoincapital.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.

Press contact:

Darko Novakovic

E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com

T: +41 41 720 40 06

Disclaimer of liability

Past performance, the returns achieved through FiCAS and the founder’s management strategy, and the correct price predictions made by the FiCAS founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained therein may not be published or distributed in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or to Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Great Britain, USA, in whole or in part, including all countries in which the Publication or distribution would be illegal. The information contained therein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or a sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale prior to registration or exemption from registration would be unlawful or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities under this announcement have not been and will not be under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state in the United States States registered and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of US persons, except in accordance with an applicable exception to or in any transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is aimed at private, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the European Union (excluding Hungary).

______________

www.ficas.com

www.bitcoincapital.com