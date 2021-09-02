Engagement party in New York: Jennifer Lawrence is rehearsing the real thing

In early February, men’s hearts break when Jennifer Lawrence announces her engagement to New York gallery owner Cooke Maroney. Three months later, the couple is celebrating the right party and Lawrence has made himself especially pretty for it.

Jennifer Lawrence has been engaged to her boyfriend, New York art dealer and gallery owner Cooke Maroney, since February. However, this step has only just been celebrated. According to the US magazine “People”, the two threw a party with their families and close friends in New York at the weekend.









Lawrence dressed in a particularly elegant outfit for the romantic event. As a picture on the Instagram profile of her stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shows, the 28-year-old wore a pink chiffon dress with long sleeves and a deep V-neck. The robe was designed by Lauren Wells, the actress’ cousin. At the premiere of “Moments: Faces of a Journey” in 2017, Lawrence had already slipped into one of her relatives’ wedding dresses. So she can already guess what it feels like to stand in front of the altar in such a robe in an emergency.

Matched up by friends

Lawrence and 34-year-old Maroney are said to have met through mutual friends and have been a couple since summer 2018. Since then, they have been seen together in public from time to time. Photographers also took pictures of the two holding hands during their trips to Paris and Rome. The two did not hide, but neither did they peddle their love. Maroney owns the Gladstone Art Gallery in New York City, among others. He is said to have worked with the painter Carroll Dunham and Björk’s ex-boyfriend, the sculptor Matthew Braney.

Most recently, Jennifer Lawrence was with director Darren Aronofsky, before that she was in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin for a few months. She was in a relationship with British actor Nicholas Hoult for around three years before the couple separated in 2014.