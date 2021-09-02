Dwayne Johnson: “The Rock” fans confused by doppelganger photos – sports mix

Is it – or is it not !?

The photo of an American police officer causes a lot of confusion for fans of Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson (49)!

Why? Because policeman Eric Fields (37) looks like “The Rock” in a photo!

Social media is full of photo comparison of the two. One user says something like: “I’m really confused. Are both pictures of The Rock, both of the cop or one of each? “

He writes on Twitter: “Oh damn! Impressive. The guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll have tequila together. And I’ll listen to all of your ‘rock stories’ because I know you have some. “

Field’s answer to this: “Thank you brother and cheers.”

This relaxed response is not surprising because: “I was already referred to as the common child of The Rock and Vin Diesel,” says the policeman of the “AL.com” site: “I can handle it. It’s fun and flattering. It could be worse people. “

Where he’s right …