Donnie Yen: Having Fun Filming John Wick: Chapter 4

August 31, 2021 – 11:00 a.m.

Donnie Yen has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the film he had the most fun filming compared to all of his previous Hollywood films.

Yen described working on the film as the most entertaining of all his previous projects in Hollywood and said in an interview with the website ‘Collider’: “I have to take this opportunity to express my greatest appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves) . They are just kind men, gentlemen, they have big hearts. Keanu has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is a very good man too, he’s very knowledgeable. People think he’s a brilliant action guy , he’s not (just that), he understands the films. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I have the best time working with them on this film (more) than any of my previous Hollywood films Movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation. ” Donnie also praised Keanu for his work ethic and revealed that he enjoys working with the ‘Matrix’ star. “He’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put the hours in, he did the job, and he’s got it,” enthused Donnie.

