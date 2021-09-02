Thursday, September 2, 2021
Dogecoin update: Elon Musk continues to support!

By Hasan Sheikh
The tech tycoon and most notable Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fan Elon Musk supported efforts to improve the cryptocurrency network.

What happened

Teslas (NASDAQ: TSLA) Musk responded to a tweet that included instructions on how to ensure that Dogecoin network fees are lowered by accepting the latest node software update, which underscores its importance.

According to the tweet the tech tycoon pointed out, only 205 computers were already running the latest update, and more nodes need to update their software and set up new nodes.
As soon as a higher percentage of the nodes in the network and the new nodes are running the new software version, the update will take effect.

Why it matters

The update will supposedly improve the security of the network and cut transaction fees significantly.
According to the tweet, the update will “allow DOGE to circulate for a fraction of the current fee”.

The post also urges readers to run their own nodes, noting that it “can be as simple as going to dogecoin.com and downloading the software onto an old laptop.”

Course development

According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.28 at press time, after rising 1.52% in the past 24 hours.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
