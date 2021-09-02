Dogecoin 2.0 – what is it? Now the Dogecoin Foundation is speaking

Dogecoin 2.0 is a new project that recently entered the Memecoin community. The coin advertises itself as an “updated Dogecoin”. Since it is a DeFi token on the BSC chain, it is not difficult for investors to confuse the token with the original Doge. That, in turn, has prompted the Dogecoin Foundation to issue a statement to clarify their relationship with the new Dogecoin 2.0 project.

Dogecoin and Dogecoin 2.0 – two different tokens

The Dogecoin Foundation makes it clear on its website that Doge 2.0 is in no way affiliated with the original Doge. Accordingly, they were made aware of the existence of Dogecoin by concerned community members. Apparently they wanted to know if they were part of the original Doge project. While Doge 2.0 describes itself as a Doge upgrade, it in no way builds on or has any connections to the original Doge.

The foundation emphasizes its support for new projects in the community. However, they must protect their community from projects that could give the impression that they are investing in the original project. To this end, the foundation asked its trademark lawyers to contact the developers of the Dogecoin 2.0 project.

The reason for this is to ask the team behind the project to choose a different name for their project. The current name seems to give the impression that it is directly linked to the original Dogecoin project. The name chosen for their token violates the rights and reputation of the Doge brand. And could thus lead to damaging consequences for the project if things should go wrong with the new token.









Previous denunciations of the project

Doge’s soaring popularity has its downsides too. Various projects claim to have links to the original project. Hoping to benefit from its huge popularity. This has led the Dogecoin Foundation to issue public statements making it clear that it is in no way affiliated with these projects.

These projects include MoonRabbit, AngoZaibatsu, and the Dogecoin Foundation, which use the doge.org domain. The Foundation rejects any claim to work with any of these organizations. Claims to the contrary are false.

The foundation also declares: You turn against actors who are trying to register trademarks for Dogecoin. The project has always been committed to remaining freely available to its community. And as such, they want to continue to ensure that the brand remains owned by the community.

