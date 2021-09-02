Does Justin Theroux still love Jennifer Aniston? Unusual birthday greetings to the ex-wife

February 13, 2021 – 10:12 am clock

Justin Theroux congratulates his ex-wife

Well, an “I love you” is hardly expected from his ex-husband on his birthday. But that’s exactly what Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux (49) sent her for her 52nd birthday. Is there anything else going on between the two of them?

Private photo of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

© Instagram, Justin Theroux

Justin posted a previously unseen picture of his ex-wife on Instagram that reads “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston” and has a heart emoji with the words “you B”, meaning “I love you, B”. But this post does not seem to be a sign of a love comeback for the two of them. Although their breakup allegedly had to do with drugs and violence, the couple just still get on really well.

Jennifer also gets along with Brad Pitt again

Last year Justin congratulated Jennifer with exactly the same words and also posted a private recording with her. That year, her other ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) also showed up at her birthday party.