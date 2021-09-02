Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsDNA in Bitcoin: Researchers make incredible discovery
News

DNA in Bitcoin: Researchers make incredible discovery

By Hasan Sheikh
0
53




The blockchain is the basis for Bitcoin and Co. Now researchers have published a study that shakes up our understanding of technology and life.

Photo: Panthermedia.net/Yellowj

Photo: Panthermedia.net/Yellowj

For some, blockchain technology is the savior of a new financial world, for others nothing but a glorified Excel spreadsheet. Science is now contributing another perspective: According to this, the basis of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum works similarly to the DNA in our cells. The blockchain – a new definition of “life”? This is what researchers suggest in a study. What’s behind it?

Blockchain-based systems such as Bitcoin and Co., according to the thesis, have a number of properties that are very similar to the human organism. Astrobiologist Oleg Abramov on the analysis published in the renowned scientific magazine “Origins of Life and Evolution of Biospheres”:


Previous articlePrince Charming: Candidates 2021 – All participants in Season 3 yesterday on 8/31/21
Next articleQueen Mary stars in a new movie with Meryl Streep
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv