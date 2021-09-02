Thursday, September 2, 2021
Disney plans to continue with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

By Arjun Sethi
The adventure comedy Jungle Cruise from Disney premiered just over a month ago in cinemas and on the Disney + streaming service. But it already seems certain that fans of the film can look forward to a sequel. That comes from a current report of the magazine Deadline.

Accordingly, Disney is already in the middle of planning for Jungle Cruise 2 – or whatever the sequel will ultimately be officially called. Given the successful start of the first Jungle Cruise adventure, this news comes as no surprise. After all, despite the difficult conditions due to the corona pandemic, the film has already grossed more than $ 186 million, which is quite remarkable in the current times.

Too many details are not yet known about Jungle Cruise 2. At least one thing is certain that the two main actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back and slip into their traditional roles as Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton. Furthermore, Jaume Collet-Serra, who has made a name for himself with films such as “Unknown Idenity” and “The Shallows”, is to return as a director. In addition, the author Michael Green (“Blade Runner 2049”) takes care of the script again – it all looks like a well-rehearsed team. Which story awaits you in the film and when the premiere can be expected has not yet been determined. However, since the project is still in a very early phase, it should be a few years before you get to see Jungle Cruise 2.




Source: Deadline

Arjun Sethi
