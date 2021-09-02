Disney plans to continue with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

The adventure comedy Jungle Cruise from Disney premiered just over a month ago in cinemas and on the Disney + streaming service. But it already seems certain that fans of the film can look forward to a sequel. That comes from a current report of the magazine Deadline.

Accordingly, Disney is already in the middle of planning for Jungle Cruise 2 – or whatever the sequel will ultimately be officially called. Given the successful start of the first Jungle Cruise adventure, this news comes as no surprise. After all, despite the difficult conditions due to the corona pandemic, the film has already grossed more than $ 186 million, which is quite remarkable in the current times.

Also popular with PC games readers







Movie review of Shang-Chi: Marvel goes for fantasy









We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the latest movie adventure from the “Avengers” universe.















Johnny Depp in top form: In the City of Lies clip, the star chases Biggie and Tupac’s killers









City of Lies has been available as VOD since last week, Blu-ray and DVD will be released on August 26th, 2021. On the occasion of the home theater release we have a clip from the film in which Johny Depp as a driven cop alongside Forrest Whitaker wants to bring to light the truth behind the murders of rap giants Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious BIG.









Too many details are not yet known about Jungle Cruise 2. At least one thing is certain that the two main actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be back and slip into their traditional roles as Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton. Furthermore, Jaume Collet-Serra, who has made a name for himself with films such as “Unknown Idenity” and “The Shallows”, is to return as a director. In addition, the author Michael Green (“Blade Runner 2049”) takes care of the script again – it all looks like a well-rehearsed team. Which story awaits you in the film and when the premiere can be expected has not yet been determined. However, since the project is still in a very early phase, it should be a few years before you get to see Jungle Cruise 2.









Source: Deadline

Supports PC Games – it only takes a minute. Thanks! The corona pandemic is not over yet and even if the situation has eased, we and many other publishers will continue to be directly affected by it. But you can support us in doing our job so that we can continue to accompany you daily with news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about your favorite games. As a PC games supporter, you help us so that we can do without a paywall in the future and maintain the quality standard you are used to. Support now We thank you in advance.

02:06

Jungle Cruise: First major trailer with Dwayne Johnson

Write your own article



The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.