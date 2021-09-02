Denzel Washington will finally be back in 2021

Denzel Washington finds himself in “The Little Things” in a role that is tailor-made for him: the old-school detective. Warner bros.

Just when we thought that “only” James Bond is still waiting for us in 2021, the three Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto team up in “The Little Things”. The drama is reminiscent of the glorious crime novels from the 1990s.

Not only was there a downturn in the cinema this year, there was also a problem with the trailers for next year. Why? Because all the big announcements in 2020 simply didn’t make it to the cinema – except for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” – and it really didn’t do very well.

“No Time To Die” and “Wonder Woman 1984” were announced in 2019, but due to the corona pandemic, these theatrical releases were both postponed by around a year.

Strictly speaking, there was only one new trailer worth mentioning for the cinema year 2021: “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson made enormous waves and, despite the sparse trailer material, promises a solid – or maybe even good one? – Offshoot of the bat man story.









Shortly before the end of the year, there was a second highlight for 2021: “The Little Things” is about the hunt for a serial killer, the two police officers Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are using completely different strategies to try to catch the perpetrator. Jared Leto seems to be playing a weird owl – possibly the killer himself.

The trailer is very reminiscent of crime stories from the 1990s. A pinch of “Seven”, a little “LA Confidential”, maybe a touch of “Twin Peaks”?

The almost three-year absence of Denzel Washington and the return of Jared Leto alone make this film a must-see in 2021.

The theatrical release of “The Little Things” is planned for January 28, 2021.

