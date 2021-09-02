DAX closes in the plus: Bitcoin back to 50,000 dollars – 02.09.21

The German stock market barely moved on Thursday. The leading index DAX closed by 0.10 percent at 15,840.59 points.

Investors kept their feet still ahead of the US employment data. In its decision to curb securities purchases, the US Federal Reserve is looking in particular at the progress in the labor market and less at inflation. The job market data is therefore becoming increasingly important, said Neil Wilson, chief analyst at the online broker Markets.com. Analysts expect around 750,000 jobs to be created outside of agriculture. In July there were 943,000 new jobs. If the value is closer to 400,000 instead of 800,000, the US Federal Reserve would wait for further progress, according to Rodrigo Catril of the National Australia Bank. In this case, a reduction in securities purchases would be postponed for the time being.

Bitcoin climbed to $ 50,000. The cryptocurrency gained 4.3 percent at its peak and rose to $ 50,362. If the cyber motto were to leave the mark of 52,000 behind in the long term, it could rise to 60,000, predicted analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research.

The oil price rose after the OPEC + decision. The big oil exporters raised the output by 400,000 barrels per day. The price of Brent oil from the North Sea rose 0.7 percent to over $ 70.



Covestro and Merck went out of trading as DAX winners. The worst on Wednesday were Münchner Rückversicherung and Vonovia.

Which was also important on Thursday at the stock exchange

Zooplus confirms talks with EQT about counter-offer to Hellmann’s bid

Zooplus is negotiating with the financial investor EQT about a possible counter offer to the existing takeover offer from Hellman & Friedman. The outcome of the talks with EQT is currently still completely open, said the SDax-listed online pet supplies retailer on Thursday, thereby confirming a Bloomberg report published in the early afternoon. “It is currently not foreseeable whether they will ultimately lead to a public takeover offer,” it said. The board of directors and the supervisory board wanted to “act in the best interests of the company and its shareholders”.

Lufthansa does not expect the US travel to be eased until Christmas

According to Lufthansa, Europeans will only be able to return to the USA around Christmas. A relaxation of the entry restrictions because of the corona pandemic can “realistically” only be expected in the late fourth quarter, said Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister on Thursday at the online industry congress of the magazine “fvw TravelTalk”. At first he was too optimistic, assuming that this could happen in July. Group boss Carsten Spohr had initially set for September, but recently no longer dared to make a forecast.

Aviation Association accuses governments of extending the industry crisis

The world aviation association IATA accuses governments of unnecessarily prolonging the airline crisis. “This is no longer a crisis as a result of the pandemic, but a crisis as a result of the government’s reactions to the pandemic in the form of restrictions,” said IATA boss Willie Walsh on Thursday at the online industry congress of the magazine “fvw TravelTalk”. In view of the increasing vaccination rates in many countries, he called for vaccinated people to be allowed back to international travel without restrictions.

Evotec receives another milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

The collaboration with the US pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) is making the tills ring again at the drug researcher Evotec. According to Evotec, BMS has signed a worldwide license agreement for an investigational drug (EVT8683) that emerged from the neurology alliance of the two companies. As the Hamburg MDax group announced on Thursday, he will initially receive 20 million dollars for this. In addition, Evotec is entitled to additional payments of up to $ 250 million upon reaching certain milestones. The Hanseatic League also secured the right to a share in sales in the low double-digit percentage range.









Apple accommodates media providers like Netflix and Spotify

In the dispute over the financial framework in the Apple App Store, the iPhone group comes to meet the providers of media apps. Following an agreement between Apple and the Japanese competition authority JFTC, companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Spotify, but also media publishers and e-book providers, will in future be able to offer their customers a link in the app to create a paid account so that Apple can participate in sales Bypass purchases within an app.

Daimler boss: Semiconductor shortages are likely to have a noticeable impact on sales in the third quarter

According to Daimler boss Ola Källenius, the continuing shortage of semiconductors is slowing down the Stuttgart carmaker’s sales. “With the plant closings at semiconductor suppliers in Malaysia and elsewhere, the challenge has now become even greater,” said the manager of “Automobilwoche” (Thursday). For the third quarter, the Daimler boss is therefore expecting lower sales. Sales should “probably noticeably” be below sales in the second quarter of the year, said Källenius.

Germany must change its energy law – strengthen the network agency

According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Germany has to make extensive changes to its energy law and redefine the role of the Federal Network Agency. The highest European court on Thursday fully upheld a lawsuit brought by the EU Commission against the Federal Republic. Accordingly, the requirements of the EU Electricity Directive and the EU Natural Gas Directive have not been properly implemented in Germany.

Billion takeover in medical technology: US group Baxter wants to buy Hillrom

After some advertising, the pharmaceutical and medical technology group Baxter seems to be getting a chance at the US company Hillrom with an increased offer. According to information on Thursday, both companies concluded a binding letter of intent for the takeover. Baxter pays 156 US dollars per Hillrom share and can thus cost the purchase of the manufacturer of hospital beds, operating tables and patient monitoring systems around 10.5 billion dollars (almost 8.9 billion euros). Including debt, Hillrom is valued at $ 12.4 billion, as the companies announced in a joint press release in Chicago and Derfield.

Emissions scandal: BGH dampens hope for compensation for car leasing

Drivers who have leased a car affected by the VW diesel scandal cannot hope for compensation. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe made it very clear on Thursday that, according to the Senate’s initial considerations, leasing should be assessed differently than buying a car with the manipulated exhaust technology. With the decision to lease you acquire the right to drive the car for a certain period of time – the plaintiff was able to exercise this right without restriction, according to the judges. The company – the lawsuit is aimed directly against Audi – can therefore presumably not be obliged to reimburse the leasing installments. The BGH wants to announce on September 16.

Labor court should examine the legality of the train drivers’ strike

The labor court in Frankfurt has to deal with the question of whether the strike of the union of German locomotive drivers (GDL) at Deutsche Bahn is legal. The court said there should be a decision on Thursday evening. In the morning, Deutsche Bahn had submitted an injunction against the union’s strike. The negotiation should begin at 6 p.m., it said.

