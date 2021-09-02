Crypto market: Bitcoin is struggling with the $ 50,000 mark, Ethereum with liberation and Cardano hype is driving the price through the roof

While Bitcoin has so far tried in vain to recapture the round mark of $ 50,000, increasing price excesses are taking place in the rest of the crypto market. Ethereum, for example, has increased significantly in the past few days and is getting much closer to its all-time high of $ 4,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum competitor Cardano has taken third place in market capitalization in the sector in the course of a hotly anticipated protocol update with price gains of over 100 percent in recent weeks.

Bitcoin struggles with a round brand

The lead crypto currency Bitcoin was able to recover significantly from its sharp slump over August, breaking free from the sideways channel between 30 and 40,000 dollars and recapturing important bullish indicators such as the 200-day trend. The price is currently hovering above its short-term 21-day trend, but has so far failed at the round mark of $ 50,000.

If you look at the historical market development, then September is not a good month for the price to sustainably exceed the 50,000 dollar mark. In 6 of 9 September months recorded so far, the crypto currency had to give up, as measurements from the Bybt data platform show.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has historically done excellently in the fourth quarter of each year.

Ethereum with momentum

Ethereum was also able to recover significantly from the May crash and recorded an increase of over 40 percent in the course of the last month. With the breakout above the technical chart resistance at $ 3,300, the crypto currency also set out to break free in the direction of the old all-time high at $ 4,000.









Momentum is provided by the most recently integrated system update, which Ethereum prepared for the major conversion to ETH 2.0. EIP 1559, part of the current update, has already ensured that transaction fees in the network are reduced and a certain amount of ETH is burned with every transaction. This gives Ethereum a potentially deflationary character. Half a billion dollars worth of ETH have already been burned since the update was integrated.

Cardano solidifies its place as an Ethereum challenger

Cardano, an alternative blockchain and a direct challenger to Ethereum, has also attracted a lot of attention. Cardano has a similar goal to Ethereum of being an infrastructure for a decentralized financial environment, but has different technical approaches than Ethereum. On September 1st, the testnet was started for a comprehensive system update, namely “Alonzo”, which is supposed to enable smart contracts on Cardano. This is required for programming decentralized finance applications. The update should go live on September 12th.

In anticipation of this update, a lot of hype has already built up in advance and the Ada token has skyrocketed by over 100 percent in the past few weeks. With a market capitalization of now nearly $ 100 billion, Cardano has placed itself in third place in the ecosystem. Ethereum remains the second largest asset with a market capitalization of over $ 400 billion. Bitcoin currently unites a good 930 billion dollars and has a market dominance of 40 percent.

