Thursday, September 2, 2021
Chris Hemsworth: Sweet birthday mail for his wife

By Sonia Gupta
Chris Hemsworth
Sweet birthday post for his wife

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010.

© lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Actress Elsa Pataky celebrated her 45th birthday over the weekend. Husband Chris Hemsworth congratulated with a sweet post on Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth (37) celebrates his wife Elsa Pataky (45) on their big day! For her 45th birthday on July 18th, the “Thor” actor posted a black and white picture of his wife and two cute couple photos. “Happy birthday you great,” he commented on the snapshots. Swiss Post collected over five million likes within just one day.




Idris Elba also congratulates

Numerous celebrity friends of the couple took the opportunity to congratulate Pataky in the comments as well. Among others, Idris Elba (48), Jeremy Renner (50) and Daniel MacPherson (41) left their congratulations

The Marvel hero and the “Fast & Furious” actress have been married since 2010. They have three children together, daughter India (9) and twin boys Sasha and Tristan (7). Last December they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
