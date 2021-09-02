Chris Hemsworth: His son becomes Superman – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Mick Tsikas / dpa)

Chris Hemsworth, 37, Australian actor (“Thor”), struggles with his son’s career aspirations. He asked him “the age-old question” what he wanted to be when he grew up, wrote Hemsworth on Instagram under a picture of his son. “Dad, I want to be Superman,” he replied, which the actor then commented on Instagram: “It’s good that I have two other children.”

(Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

Kim Kardashian, 40, law student, gaining practical experience. The US reality actress, who is currently studying law, has been sued by seven employees in a dispute over wages, according to media reports. Accordingly, the domestic workers accuse Kardashian of having paid salaries too late. According to the reports, the lawsuit also involves agreements on overtime, breaks and meals, which the employees say were not met. A spokesman for the 40-year-olds rejected the allegations. Kardashian hired the plaintiffs through an agency and could not be held responsible for how they conduct their business, “NBC News” quoted in a letter. “Kim has never failed to pay a service provider and hopes that the problem between these employees and the service provider who hired them can soon be resolved amicably.”









(Photo: Jana Kay / dpa)

Petra Gerster, 66, ZDF presenter, gives unconventional dating tips. She met her husband, the journalist Christian Nürnberger, through a newspaper ad in the early 1980s, she said Augsburger Allgemeine. She can still recommend this method in the Internet age. “A small text says – if it is original – at least more about a person than a photo, as for example on Tinder,” says Gerster. “And if you – like us – write long letters to each other before you get to know each other personally, that can be a very solid starting point.” Before her retirement, she is now looking forward to more time with her husband.

(Photo: Sebastian Willnow / dpa)

Donna Leon, 78, crime writer, experienced nostalgic moments as a result of the pandemic. Photos and videos from Venice, which was swept empty due to Corona, would have reminded her of her idyllic early years in the lagoon city, she told the German press agency. But she has no doubt that the rush of tourists will also start again with cruise ships after the pandemic. “Compared to before the pandemic, not much is likely to change.” That is why a return to Venice is out of the question for her in the long term. Born in America, she first came to Venice in 1968 and has lived in the city since the 1980s. However, because of the large number of tourists, she later moved to Switzerland.