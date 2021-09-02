Cardi B is now a billionaire

August 04, 2021 – Stefan Angele

“Bodak Yellow” is the name of the track, which may not mean something to everyone, but which you should definitely remember, because it was with this track that rapper Cardi B celebrated her breakthrough in 2017 and has now made history again. On YouTube, she was able to collect over a billion views for the track.

Record for Cardi B

After four years, international chart successes and diamond awards, the song has now risen to the rank of videos that have more than 1 billion views on YouTube. No other rapper has achieved this so quickly before Cardi B – a record for the musician! Nicky Minaj, for example, needed six years with her mega hit “Anaconda”.

Cardi B thanks her fans

Cardi B, of all people, seems to be the most astonished by the success. She thanked her fans profusely on her social media profiles. “Wow, that’s just crazy. Totally crazy! Thank you for this great support!”









In case you’re still wondering why Cardi B is talking about $ 15,000. That’s not the money she’s been making from the video so far. No, that was what the music video cost back then. Quite a bargain for a professional music video that otherwise often costs over 1 million dollars.

