Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden: Rare images surfaced

Cameron Diaz, 47, and husband Benji Madden, 41, have seldom seen together in public for months. Now they were finally photographed together again.

Cameron & Benji: Baby Number 1

Earlier this year, the actress and her husband caused a huge surprise. The two announced via “Instagram”:

Happy New Year from the Maddens. We are so happy to start the new decade with wonderful news: Our daughter Raddix Madden was born. She took our hearts by storm.

So Cameron and Benji actually became parents. According to “US Weekly”, their first child together is said to have seen the light of day thanks to a surrogate mother.

Cameron & Benji: spotted together again

Since the baby news it had become quiet about the new parents – until now. Because now the couple has been for a long time finally photographed together again – a real rarity. Paparazzi snapped the two in while shopping baggy hoodies and jeans with latex gloves – without daughter Raddix.









But why have the two of them been like that in the last few months – even before the Corona crisis rarely seen? According to a “People” informant, the 47-year-old and the “Good Charlotte” guitarist wanted to enjoy their first time with their daughter and hardly ever left the house:

You waited so long to have a child and now just enjoy the time with your daughter,

so the insider. “They are still the happiest of babies and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and not really leaving the house together.”

Indeed! To go shopping! Despite the Corona crisis, the couple now left their home together.

They spend time with their families and close friends at home, but don’t go out with their daughter. They are very protective and careful because of the corona phase.

After their shopping, which should not have been a hamster purchase, the two are straight back home to her daughter drove.