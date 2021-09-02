Brad Pitt attacks Angelina! Child custody war – people

She already dealt several times against him, now HE defends himself loudly against his ex-wife.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were THE Hollywood dream couple, six children, wedding in 2014. But in 2016 SHE suddenly filed for divorce – this became legally binding in 2019. The child custody war has been raging for four years.

The reason for the divorce: Pitts (57) alcohol problems. He is said to have even been violent on a plane against son Maddox (19). In court, Jolie (46) therefore demands sole custody of their children. Pitt wants shared custody.

In May, a judge ruled that Brad and Angelina had to share custody of the five underage children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Vivienne and Knox (13, twins). The eldest son, Maddox, was no longer part of the custody battle when he was 19.

Jolie then took action against the judge. With success. In July, a California appeals court granted her motion to remove private judge John Ouderkirk. Jolie thus retained sole custody and Pitt only a visitation right.

Background: She accused the judge of failing to adequately disclose a business relationship with Brad Pitt’s lawyers. So there would be doubts about his “impartiality”. In addition, he did not let her children testify.

Brad Pitt doesn’t want to put up with THAT. He now defends himself – and shoots back. Pitt finds the verdict “dangerous”.





Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children in Tokyo in 2015Photo: WireImage / Getty Images



According to Brad Pitt’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous, the first judgment, that is, split custody, was lawful and was “made in the best interests of the children.”









Pitt is now going to the California Supreme Court to enforce the joint custody decision. On Wednesday, relevant documents were submitted to the court by his lawyers.

“We want the California Supreme Court to review the appeals court’s decision,” his lawyer told the New York Daily News.

Even more: Brad Pitt speaks of an administrative error in the endless process.





The eldest son Maddox (middle, here 2013) is 19 years old and no longer part of the custody disputePhoto: WireImage



As evidenced by the 87-page court documents, the star claims that Jolie should not have been given sole custody due to an administrative error by the judge.

“The four-year, bitter process harmed the children and their father,” said Brad Pitt’s team. “A well thought-out and well-founded decision was suddenly overturned just because there was an – for this case completely irrelevant – administrative error.”

The mistake of Ouderkirk not disclosing his business relationship with the Pitt team was “minor” and “not worth overturning his custody decision.”

Brad Pitt’s team of lawyers also accuses Angelina Jolie of doggedly trying by all means to pull the lawyer away from the case.

Trial observers assume that the custody dispute will drag on for even longer.