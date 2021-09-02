Thursday, September 2, 2021
Brad Pitt + Angelina Jolie: custody decision just a procedural error?

By Arjun Sethi
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Custody decision just a procedural error?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt simply cannot accept the defeat in the custody battle for his children with Angelina Jolie and is now starting to fight back. Did Jolie just wrap the court with lies?

Brad Pitt, 57, is unwilling to give up custody of his five underage children with actress Angelina Jolie, 46, and is now fighting the judge’s final decision. A court had initially awarded Jolie custody. But the actor then filed a motion to challenge the decision with the California Supreme Court and has a compelling reason.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: custody decision just a procedural error?

As evidenced by the court documents, the actor is now arguing that Jolie should not have been granted custody of the children due to an administrative error by the judge. The “Inglourious Basterds” actor was awarded joint custody of the couple’s five underage children for the first time in May by Judge John W. Ouderkirk. Then a new judge decided in favor of Angelina, but Brad Pitt is now contesting this decision.




Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s attorney accuses Angelina Jolie of subtle lies

“We are moving to the California Supreme Court for review because the mutually appointed and renewed interim judge was wrongly disqualified following a detailed, fact-based detention decision following a lengthy trial involving multiple witnesses and experts,” Pitt’s attorneys argued in a statement. “Tolerating this type of strategic ‘lies’ will cause irreparable harm to both the children and adults involved in this case.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox will not be included in the ongoing custody battle as he is no longer a minor.

Sources used: New York Post, Us Weekly

Gala Los Angeles

#Subjects


