Bitcoin “worthless”? Solution gold? ECB “goes steeply”

The now 65-year-old John Paulson has been a legend since his “big short” on the US real estate bubble a decade ago. Now he doesn’t understand the hype surrounding Bitcoin.

Opposite to Bloomberg he said of cryptocurrencies, “I would describe them as a limited supply of nothing. Cryptos have no intrinsic value, only the advantage that they are limited in number. ”However, he would not short Bitcoin because of the high volatility. However, since he expects further inflation because of a “25 percent increase” in dollar money supply in one year, he finds gold exciting. However, like Bitcoin, gold does not pay any interest and is dependent on supply and demand.

Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

AKTIONÄR TV mentions that Bitcoin actually has high risks, but “while gold nuggets made sense for a cowboy at the time”, new, digital currencies are definitely justified as gold alternatives in virtual gaming and VR worlds.

“Alarm” in the event of inflation

Inflation remains a major problem. “I think that inflation will go far beyond current expectations,” said Paulson. Deutsche Bank chief economist David Folkerts-Landau said four weeks ago: “The risk that inflation will permanently overshoot and in the longer term will be significant is above the current target value is high enough to ring the alarm bell. ”Euro critic Dr. Markus Krall is also reminding of the extreme expansion of the money supply on Twitter.









The ECB is going steeply. Almost 150 billion euros in fresh central bank money in one week. That is probably the contribution of the “monetary watchdog” to fighting inflation. #inflation pic.twitter.com/pejg6YsHF9 – Dr. Markus krall (@Markus_Krall) September 1, 2021

10,000 percent plus with Bitcoin tip

At the beginning of 2016, the AKTIONÄR Hot Stock Report informed its readers of the approaching new “wave of Bitcoin”. Bitcoin is now around 10,000 percent higher.

The 2030 depot increased by around 100 percent in 2020 and is now relying on two new hot stocks: a BioNTech alternative and a robot car software profiteer. All transactions are here.

Start of depot 2030

Note on conflicts of interest:

The chairman of the board and majority owner of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from the price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin.

Author Florian Söllner directly holds positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from any price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin.