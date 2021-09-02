Bitcoin, Cardano and Ethereum increases

In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 153 billion. Market capitalization is $ 2,297 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. It is possible: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 5 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price climbs 4.71 percent. The price is currently at 49,392.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 928.78 billion (+ 4.72%)

24h trading volume: 39,038 million US dollars (+ 21.36%)

24h High: $ 49,827.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



Thanks to the latest price rally, the Ethereum price rose by 8.51 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is US $ 3,761.00.

Market Cap: $ 441.37 billion (+ 8.8%)

24h trading volume: $ 34,853 million (+ 66.17%)

24h high: $ 3,828.64

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course could not stop and increased by 8.76 percent. The price is trading at $ 3.02.

Market Cap: $ 96.64 billion (+ 8.81%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,259 million (+ 27.27%)

24h high: $ 3.03

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price increased by 5.64 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 492.09.

Market Cap: $ 76.04 billion (+ 5.86%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,432 million (+ 9.93%)

24h high: $ 504.98

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.2 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 66.11 billion (-0.14%)

24h trading volume: 72,285 million US dollars (+ 30.3%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price has increased by 3.81 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 1.24.

Market Cap: $ 57.74 billion (+ 4.09%)

24h trading volume: 4,906 million US dollars (+ 48.49%)

24h high: $ 1.25

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course gained momentum and increased by 7.74 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.

Market Cap: $ 39.26 billion (+ 8.03%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,485 million (-1.27%)

24h high: $ 0.31

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a 1.45 percent change in course for the Solana course. The price of Solana is currently 114.17 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 33.08 billion (+ 0.38%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,438 million (-48.39%)

24h high: $ 119.20

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course could look forward to a plus of 5.97 percent in the last few hours. Polkadot is trading at $ 32.21.

Market Cap: $ 33.06 billion (+ 6.56%)

24h trading volume: 2.591 million US dollars (+ 96.56%)

24h high: $ 33.57

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.3 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.47 billion (-0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,785 million (+ 17.73%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

FTX token course : $ 68.75 ( 39.47 %)

: $ 68.75 ( %) IOTA course : $ 1.24 ( 25.54 %)

: $ 1.24 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.84 ( 14.31 %)

: $ 0.84 ( %) XDC Network course : $ 0.14 ( 11.19 %)

: $ 0.14 ( %) VeChain course: $ 0.14 ( 10.88 %)

Flop 5

yearn.finance course : $ 39,232.00 ( -1.01 %)

: $ 39,232.00 ( %) Flow course : $ 25.26 ( -2.01 %)

: $ 25.26 ( %) Algorand course : $ 1.14 ( -2.17 %)

: $ 1.14 ( %) Elrond course : $ 178.89 ( -2.29 %)

: $ 178.89 ( %) Arweave course: $ 58.05 ( -10.36 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 2nd, 2021 at 7:02 am.