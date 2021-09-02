Bitcoin, Cardano and Ethereum increases

In the past 24 hours, the trading volume was $ 153 billion. Market capitalization is $ 2,297 billion, of which 40 percent is Bitcoin. It is possible: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 5 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin price climbs 4.71 percent. The price is currently at 49,392.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.
- Market Cap: $ 928.78 billion (+ 4.72%)
- 24h trading volume: 39,038 million US dollars (+ 21.36%)
- 24h High: $ 49,827.00
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Ethereum
Thanks to the latest price rally, the Ethereum price rose by 8.51 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is US $ 3,761.00.
- Market Cap: $ 441.37 billion (+ 8.8%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 34,853 million (+ 66.17%)
- 24h high: $ 3,828.64
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course could not stop and increased by 8.76 percent. The price is trading at $ 3.02.
- Market Cap: $ 96.64 billion (+ 8.81%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 5,259 million (+ 27.27%)
- 24h high: $ 3.03
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price increased by 5.64 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 492.09.
- Market Cap: $ 76.04 billion (+ 5.86%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 2,432 million (+ 9.93%)
- 24h high: $ 504.98
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.2 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 66.11 billion (-0.14%)
- 24h trading volume: 72,285 million US dollars (+ 30.3%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP price has increased by 3.81 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 1.24.
- Market Cap: $ 57.74 billion (+ 4.09%)
- 24h trading volume: 4,906 million US dollars (+ 48.49%)
- 24h high: $ 1.25
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin course gained momentum and increased by 7.74 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.
- Market Cap: $ 39.26 billion (+ 8.03%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,485 million (-1.27%)
- 24h high: $ 0.31
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a 1.45 percent change in course for the Solana course. The price of Solana is currently 114.17 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 33.08 billion (+ 0.38%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,438 million (-48.39%)
- 24h high: $ 119.20
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot course could look forward to a plus of 5.97 percent in the last few hours. Polkadot is trading at $ 32.21.
- Market Cap: $ 33.06 billion (+ 6.56%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.591 million US dollars (+ 96.56%)
- 24h high: $ 33.57
- 24-hour low: US dollars
USD Coin
Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.3 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 27.47 billion (-0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,785 million (+ 17.73%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- FTX token course: $ 68.75 (39.47 %)
- IOTA course: $ 1.24 (25.54 %)
- Fantom course: $ 0.84 (14.31 %)
- XDC Network course: $ 0.14 (11.19 %)
- VeChain course: $ 0.14 (10.88 %)
Flop 5
- yearn.finance course: $ 39,232.00 (-1.01 %)
- Flow course: $ 25.26 (-2.01 %)
- Algorand course: $ 1.14 (-2.17 %)
- Elrond course: $ 178.89 (-2.29 %)
- Arweave course: $ 58.05 (-10.36 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 2nd, 2021 at 7:02 am.