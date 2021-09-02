Bitcoin and Ethereum: stocks are on the move!

Shares of cryptocurrencies, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are in the middle of a rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher.

Bitcoin is trading 4.7% higher at around $ 49,965 on Thursday morning.

Ethereum is trading 6% higher at around $ 3,752 on Thursday morning.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. The company owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center for mining digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are based in Canada.









Marathon Digital is trading at $ 43.12 per share, up 4.7%.

Riot Blockchain focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company’s portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading at $ 37.61 per share, up 3%.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy.

Coinbase is trading 2% higher at $ 271.15 per share.