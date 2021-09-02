Beamed into the 1980s with wigs: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome the New Year – entertainment

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom start the new year with humor. Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock.com





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed the New Year with a funny couple selfie in the 1980s look.

Many couples spent New Year’s Eve 2020 in intimate togetherness. So apparently also singer Katy Perry (36, “Smile”) and her fiancé, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom (43, “Pirates of the Caribbean”). In order to start the new year with a lot of fun, the two dressed up.









In a cool pose and with 1980s mullet-look wigs, the couple welcomed the new year on Bloom’s Instagram account. However, they did not provide any explanation and neither did the two of them answer the numerous “why” questions from their followers. The only thing next to the snapshot is “Hello 2021”.

The couple made the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove public on the Unicef ​​Children’s Fund Instagram page in August. It’s the first child for Perry. Bloom already has the nine-year-old son Flynn from his marriage (2010-2013) to model Miranda Kerr (37). The actor and singer have been engaged since February 2019.





