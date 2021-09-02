Ariana Grande: A private jet for the dogs

A transport in the hold of an airplane is out of the question for Ariana Grande’s dogs. Instead, she skilfully lets her four-legged friends fly in on a private jet.

A heart for animals

It is no longer a secret that Ariana Grande adores her dogs. Toulouse, a mix of a Beagle and a Chihuahua, is her pride and joy and accompanies the musician to an incredible number of events and on tour. The six-year-old four-legged friend has his own minder who takes care of the bitch, should Grande go about her job and be on stage or have to give interviews.

Myron, the real four-legged friend of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, has also found a home with Grande since the rapper’s death in September 2018 and has not left her side.

Private jet for the dogs

How much Ari cares for her two hairy friends, described in more detail, is once again clear thanks to the latest reports: The US pop princess started her European part of the “Sweetener” world tour a few weeks ago and always has Toulouse and Myron on Begin. And while the musician still had small errands to do in Birmingham, UK, Toulouse and Myron landed in their private jet in Glasgow and were looked after by their own carer.

“The dogs arrived three hours before her. Ariana wanted to make sure she felt at home after canceling a few meet and greets with her fans and having panic attacks. she [die Vierbeiner] help her to keep her nerve, “said a source, according to the team at” The Sun “.

“The dogs that are cared for by a carer have one of the two bedrooms in theirs [Penthouse-]Suit covered and treated well. “

Ariana Grande’s other six dogs are now at home in Los Angeles, waiting for the musician to return. “I just love them, and I’m not devastated that often – they just don’t allow it. They know how you feel and can change it, ”said the singer in the past and has adopted each of her four-legged friends from the shelter.